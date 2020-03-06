We all know technology is constantly changing and smart gadgets can accomplish more tasks than we ever imagined. There are many items on the market that provide solutions in the home that save time, are easy to use and becoming more mainstream in people’s daily lives. Some of these gadgets may just be nice to have, but others go a long way in saving time, money and energy.

Your home’s irrigation system can now be smarter. Just by upgrading your old timer to a new, smart wi-fi controller you can simplify your lawn and garden care and reduce water consumption. Wi-fi controllers monitor local weather and are aware when rain is in the forecast or a heat wave is on the way. Your watering schedule will automatically adjust so that your turf and plants get the right amount of water to stay healthy and beautiful all season long. The best thing about a smart controller is its ease of use, because it can be controlled by an app on a smartphone. Some units have voice control capability and can work with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Most smart wi-fi controllers allow you to setup specific details such as soil type or whether there is full or partial sun, or shade. Sprinklers use a variety of metrics to determine how fast the water will evaporate from your soil. Watering times can be broken into smaller segments automatically to help the water soak in and reduce run-off.

Your smart sprinkler can be your personal property expert or, for the best results, your irrigation professional can have shared remote access. All these smarts add up to worry-free watering, conserving water and saving money on your utility bills.

To put it simply: Conserve water. Save money. Add convenience.

