THAW Fest 2020 Schedule: Plan Your Days of Hamptons Art and Culture

Hamptons Arts Network’s third annual Hamptons Arts Weekend (THAW) Fest has expanded four-fold this year by showcasing enticing offerings every weekend throughout the month of March. Check out the full schedule below, and visit the listed websites for ticket and registration info.
WEEK 1: MARCH 6–8
Friday, 6 p.m. Hamptons Doc Fest screens Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack, followed by a Q&A with Flack. Parrish Art Museum,279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. hamptonsdocfest.com
Friday, 7 p.m. Southampton Cultural Center puts on a hilarious, new play Sherlock’s Secret Life. The show runs through March 22. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. scc-arts.org
Saturday, 11 a.m. Madoo Conservancy offers a talk with Hamptons Editions director Dan Welden and an exclusive preview of the exhibition Robert Dash: Printmaker. 618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. madoo.org
Saturday, 1 p.m. Southampton History Museum presents the “Captain’s Row: The History of Main Street, Southampton” lecture. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org
Saturday, 7 p.m. HamptonsFilm screens the 1983 drama Silkwood, followed by a conversation with Alec Baldwin. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org
Sunday, Noon & 2 p.m. The Dan Flavin Institute welcomes visitors to join Jacqueline Humphries for a tour of her current exhibition, which explores ultraviolet light on pigments. 23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. diaart.org
WEEK 2: MARCH 13–14
Friday, 6 p.m. Parrish Art Museum presents Women and Migration: Responses in Art and History, featuring conversations and a book signing with three women artists. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org
Friday, 8 p.m. Bay Street Theater presents The Moondogs performing The Beatles’ White Album. See an encore show on Saturday, March 14. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org
Saturday, 1 p.m. Guild Hall gives East Enders the chance to see Der Fliegende Holländer performed at The MET through a live screening. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org
Saturday, 5 p.m. Southampton African American Museum screens Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North, which follows the descendants of the largest slave-trading family in early America. 245 North Sea Road, Southampton. saamuseum.org
WEEK 3: MARCH 20–21
Friday, 2 p.m. The Pollock-Krasner House screens Pollock, followed by a Q&A and themed libations. 830 Springs-Fireplace Road, Springs. stonybrook.edu/commcms/pkhouse
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. The Watermill Center offers a tour of the grounds and art collection before the 2 p.m. In Process event with three artists-in-residence. 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. watermillcenter.org
Saturday, 5 p.m. The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival (BCMF) presents Alan Alda and BCMF musicians performing a selection of Mozart’s works. Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Main Street, Bridgehampton. bcmf.org
Saturday, 5 p.m. Eastville Community Historical Society invites the community to take part in the Vinyl and Vino paint and sip. 139 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor. eastvillehistorical.org
WEEK 4: MARCH 27–29
Friday, 7 p.m. East Hampton Historical Society offers a curator’s tour of the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibition. 101 Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonhistory.org
Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. LongHouse Reserve offers tours of their lush gardens where lucky guests will enjoy an early spring bloom. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. longhouse.org
Saturday, 7–10 p.m. Southampton Arts Center throws a wild dance party featuring the catchy beats of DJ Mister Lama. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org
Sunday, 4 p.m. Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center screens the film A Bigger Splash. Bay Street Theater,
1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org
For more information about THAW Fest, visit hamptonsartsnetwork.org.