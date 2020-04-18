Dan’s Papers Egg Hunt Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winners of the Dan’s Papers Egg Hunt! One week ago, the pages of DansPapers.com were filled with one dozen eggs, and hundreds upon hundreds of visitors went in search of them by answering trivia questions and following clues. Well done, all!

Those colorful eggs were found in stories about the history of Dan’s Papers and video interviews with the Montauk fishermen whose true-life tale comes to life in A Speck in the Sea. They were discovered in our constantly updated section of restaurants and liquor stores offering takeout and delivery in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Eggs popped up in pieces about the first-every glossy artwork to adorn a Dan’s Papers cover and the Dan’s Papers Beach Guide. People even found them hiding in hilarious tales of billionaires collecting golden eggs, in a delicious recipe you can cook at home right now, in items about Jerry Seinfeld and Robert Downey Jr. and lions roaming the Hamptons.

Each egg had a special clue word beneath it, and once all 12 were discovered, they had to be unscrambled—imagine that, unscrambling an egg—to spell out a secret phrase. That 12-word answer could then be submitted for entry into a random drawing to be the winner of one of our egg hunt prizes, which we are pleased to announce here.

Okay, drumroll, please.

Amid the many participants who found all the hidden eggs, figured out the secret phrase and entered into the drawing for the three prizes, the lucky trio of Dan’s Papers Egg Hunt winners is: Ruth Lengefeld, Tammy Squillance and grand-prize winner Mare Dianora.

Thank you to everyone who went searching in the Dan’s Papers Egg Hunt. Thanks to the Easter Bunny and Georg Franck von Francke. Dan’s Papers wishes you a most egg-cellent spring and sunny days ahead!​

