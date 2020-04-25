Farm Fresh Produce and Goods for Pickup and Delivery on the East End

Anyone who’s taking social distancing seriously knows how difficult it can be to get the foods we want, especially on the East End. It’s even harder to find fresh, quality foods. Thankfully, local farms, farm stands and other purveyors are helping the community and providing locally sourced produce and other grocery items for safe pickup and delivery.

In other words, just because there’s a quarantine underway, doesn’t mean you have to eat canned soup and Hot Pockets. Check these local options in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Amber Waves Farm

367 Main Street, Amagansett

631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Shop the Amber Waves Online Market to purchase delicious organic produce, fruit, cheese, meat, pantry items and goods fresh from their kitchen for pickup at the Amagansett location. Orders must be made Sunday by noon for Tuesday pickup (1–4 p.m.), and Wednesday by noon for Friday pickup (1–4 p.m.).

Balsam Farm Stand

293 Town Lane, Amagansett

734-735-8510, balsamfarms.com

Covering the entire Hamptons east of the Shinnecock Canal, Best of the Best Silver-winning South Fork Farm Stand, Balsam Farms is offering free delivery ($50 minimum order) of fresh produce, dairy, meat, eggs, herbs, beverages, jars & preserves, bakery goods and ready-to-eat items via their website. Summer 2020 CSA memberships are also available now for anyone who’d like a weekly share of the farm’s harvest.

Bhumi Farm Seva

124 Pantigo Road, East Hampton

646-496-8364, bhumifarms.com

This self-serve farm stand leaves fresh produce out each morning and works on the honor system until the day’s offerings are gone. The farm harvests on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Clam Bar

2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com/products/produce-box

An unexpected addition to this list, Napeague’s popular Clam Bar recently added a produce box to their offerings. Orders must be placed before 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and deliveries go out every Friday. Cost for the box is $50 and orders can be placed by visiting their website, where they also list the fresh fruits and vegetables included in each box. No cash will be accepted, and delivery is available to Wainscott, Sag Harbor, East Hampton, Springs, Amagansett and Montauk.

Corwith Farmstand

851 Head of Pond Road, Water Mill

corwithsfarmstand.com, corwithsfarmstand@gmail.com

Run by one of Southampton’s oldest families, Corwith Farmstand has free contactless delivery (Friday–Sunday) from East Hampton to Hampton Bays, or contactless pickup at the farm. The extensive grocery list—including fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs and dairy, meat, locally caught seafood when available, breads, homemade pies, baked goods and more—can be found on the farm’s website. To-go window is open Thursday–Sunday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Place orders via email with specific items and quantities at least one day before desired delivery.

Fairview Farm at Mecox

19 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Our Best of the Best Silver winner in the South Fork Farm Stand category is now open Thursdays from 1–5 p.m. and weekends, Friday–Sunday, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Pickup the farm’s own fresh produce, such as in-season potatoes, sweet potatoes, winter squash, Brussels sprouts, and more, as well as fresh pastured eggs and a variety of Meredith’s homemade pies.

Garden of Eve

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Open daily 10–5 p.m. (to 4 p.m. Monday–Tuesday), Garden of Eve is offering a range of fresh, farm-grown organic produce and organic grocery items for purchase and pickup daily, including the farm’s own vegetables, fruits, jams and pickles, grass-fed meat and dairy, locally made products, potted flowers and certified organic vegetable plants and seeds to grow your own food at home. The farm is also signing people up for their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, which starts in June and allows members to purchase advanced shares of fresh fruits and vegetables from each season’s harvest. Preorder via the online store at csa.farmigo.com/store/goeorganicmarket or email farmer@gardenofevefarm.com to learn more. Contactless pickup available after 1 p.m. on Friday or Saturday. ​

Green Thumb Organic Farm

829 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-726-1900, greenthumborganicfarm.com

Enjoy freshly grown local greens, herbs and more from Green Thumb Organic Farm (with more in the coming weeks), as well as distributor-supplied produce and beautifully curated grocery items—all for curb-side pickup. Orders must be made two days in advance via the website’s Shop Online section, or by calling directly. Plant sales begin in two weeks.

MariLee’s Farm Stand

730 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

631-537-0070, sagpoco@gmail.com

Taking shoppers in very small increments, MariLee Foster’s farm stand is offering fresh, in-season veggies such as radish, arugula, kale, potatoes and much more, along with special items as available. Bring home dry beans, honey, maple syrup, potted herbs, fresh baked bread, Sagaponack Farm Distillery’s homemade hand sanitizer, bloody Mary boxes, milled heirloom corn and all sorts of additional goodies. Email to arrange safe pickup. Ask about their CSA program.

Milk Pail Fresh Market

1346 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

The store is open with limited access or available online for pickup ($5 pack fee for orders up to $75, or $10 pack fee for orders $75 and up), or delivery between Southampton and Amagansett (minimum $75 and $15 delivery fee), the Milk Pail has a wide array of their local favorites as well as grocery items. Bring home fresh apples, cider, apple sauce, apple cider doughnuts, to-die-for house-made tortilla chips and guacamole, baked goods, cheese, eggs and even wine, to name just a few of the offerings. Monday–Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

MKZ Farms/Jamesport Harvest

506 Church Lane, Jamesport (use Riverhead in GPS)

631-987-2999

Find freshly grown herbs, vegetable plants and flowers from the MKZ greenhouse, along with delicious goods, such as house-made pickled veggies, from The Farmer’s Kitchen, at this self-serve farm stand. Call to arrange pickup.

North Sea Farms

1060 Noyac Road, Southampton

631-283-0735

This Best of the Best Gold winner in the South Fork Farm Stand category is open daily 9 a.m.–4 p.m. for fresh produce, free-range chicken, eggs and baked goods, with curb-side pickup available.

Open Minded Organics

720 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

631-255-0990, openmindedorganics.com

Known for their delectable mushrooms and medicinal tinctures, OMO is now offering produce boxes with fresh fruit, veggies and greens for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to place an order and visit their website for add-ons, such as locally sourced meats, cheeses, duck and chicken eggs, soaps, breads, Java Nation roasted coffee and much, much more.

Quail Hill Farm

660 Old Stone Highway, Amagansett

631-267-8492, peconiclandtrust.org/our-work/projects/quail-hill-farm

A popular local Community Supported Agriculture farm, Quail Hill is open for 2020 Summer Share registration. From June–October choose from 500 varieties of vegetables, fruits and flowers in your Harvest in the Fields or the Box Share (no flowers included) option. And new this year: Members can use Peconic Land Trust’s Bridge Gardens location at 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton for Box Share pickup. Find all the details on their website.

Sang Lee Farms

25180 County Road 48, Peconic

631-734-7001, sangleefarms.com

Sign up for limited weekly delivery and pickup to receive a lovely selection of produce and high-quality grocery items, such as fruits and vegetables, local kombucha and goat cheese, eggs, preserves, salad dressing, roasted beets, homemade soups, salads, vegan treats and much more. Plants, seeds and soil now available to order for May 1–2. Registration is also open for CSA options.

Schmitt’s Farm Stand

3355 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

631-983-6565, schmittfamilyfarm.com

Visit the farm stand for fresh, farm-grown produce, such as kale, spinach and more, as well as all sorts of fruits and veggies, their famous homemade horseradish, jams, condiments, honey, cookies, pies and much more. Open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Wednesday– Sunday for shopping or curbside pickup. Call to order ahead.

Serene Green

3980 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor

Store: 631-808-3203, Text: 631-334-6311, serenegreeninc.com

Find a huge list with all manner of edible groceries for pickup, such as fresh produce, pantry items, snacks, baked goods, meat and seafood, dairy—you name it—on the Serene Green website. They even have their own line of Simply Serene spices and rubs. Send orders to orders@serenegreeninc.com. Expect a 2–4-day turnaround, and bring your own bags to fill in designated areas after receiving your food in crates. Find all the details in the Online Orders section of the website. Delivery is available only to elderly and housebound residents of Sag Harbor and North Haven.

Share the Harvest Farm

55 Long Lane, East Hampton

info@sharetheharvestfarm.org, sharetheharvestfarm.org

With a mission to support local food pantries, Share the Harvest Farm offers limited weekly produce deliveries of a shopping bag filled with a rainbow of vegetables to locations in East Hampton, Springs, Amagansett and Wainscott. Bags will include at least 10 selections, such as broccoli, cauliflower, Swiss chard, lettuce, radishes, butternut squash, green beans, scallions, mesclun, baby spinach, carrots, bell peppers, leeks and more for $60 a week (currently out of stock—but check back). They’re also selling Catapano’s Award Winning Plain Farm Chèvre and Iacono eggs. Visit the website for details. Available through May 4.

