Jon Bon Jovi Writes New Song ‘Do What You Can’ with Fans

East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi is writing a new song with the help of fans.

The beloved musician posted a video to his YouTube channel with an inspiring message to his followers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Bon Jovi wrote the first verse and chorus of “Do What You Can,” and has enlisted his fans to write their own verses with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

“These are trying times,” Bon Jovi says in the video. “Here’s my idea. We write this one together. I’m going to play the second verse while you tell me your story.”

