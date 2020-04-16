South O’ the Highway

Jon Bon Jovi Writes New Song ‘Do What You Can’ with Fans

The beloved star is reaching out to his many fans.

SOTH Team April 16, 2020
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi is writing a new song with the help of fans.

The beloved musician posted a video to his YouTube channel with an inspiring message to his followers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Bon Jovi wrote the first verse and chorus of “Do What You Can,” and has enlisted his fans to write their own verses with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

“These are trying times,” Bon Jovi says in the video. “Here’s my idea. We write this one together. I’m going to play the second verse while you tell me your story.”

Watch the announcement video above, and check out some fan-written verses below.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Julianne Moore at the 2014 HamptonsJulianne Moore at the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival. International Film Festival.
April 14, 2020
106

Julianne Moore and Others Raise Money for Mount Sinai

Kelly Ripa, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
April 11, 2020
230

Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional About Isolation on ‘Live’

Andy Cohen
April 9, 2020
213

Andy Cohen and Other East Enders Participate in Virtual Seder for Charity

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
April 7, 2020
1,058

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Video from Hamptons Home