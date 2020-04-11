Welcome to the 2020 Dan’s Papers Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

It’s time to begin the 2020 Dan’s Papers Virtual Easter Egg Hunt! Thank you so much for joining us on what we are sure will be an egg-cellent adventure.

The East End Easter Bunny’s helpers have now hidden one dozen eggs throughout different stories on DansPapers.com, so you’ll be searching the entire website as you hunt for your egg-squisite treasure. But fear not, we wouldn’t send you off without some guidance.

Here’s how it works:

• Below you will find 12 clues, each of which will help you search for and uncover one of the 12 hidden eggs. It does not matter what order in which you answer the clues or find the eggs.

Each egg you find will have a special word (aka Caption Clue) beneath it. You are going to collect these 12 words as you find your 12 eggs, and they are going to spell out a phrase when you are done. They’ll be scrambled (we’re dealing with eggs, after all), but once you have all 12, you will be able to figure out the phrase, which will make you eligible to enter the drawing for one of our egg hunt prizes (more on that later).

Prizes include two Dan’s Papers Surprise Packs (which will be delivered to winners safely and contact-free) plus a special tasty grand prize we’re keeping secret until the contest is over. Anyone can enjoy the egg hunt, but in order to be entered in the drawing for one of the prizes, we ask that you please CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP and enter the Contest Code EGG.

• Choose a clue to begin. When you think you know the answer, or you feel that the clue has given you a good idea of where the egg may be hidden, click on CRACKED IT? SEARCH FOR THE EGG!

• Once you click on CRACKED IT? SEARCH FOR THE EGG! you will be taken to a landing page filled with DansPapers.com stories. Your egg is hidden in one of these stories! Scroll through and carefully look at the titles and the images—the clue should reveal which story you believe contains the egg. You may have to use the “NEXT PAGE” button as you scroll. Found what you’re looking for? Click on that story!

For example, if you think the answer to a clue is MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE SUNSET, you would click CRACKED IT? SEARCH FOR THE EGG! and then scroll the landing page for a headline with MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE SUNSET in it and click on that story.

• Once you click on the story where you think you’ll find the egg, read through it. Somewhere on that page, you will find your egg. If it’s not there, go back and look at that clue, then try again!

• If you find the egg, congratulations! Now, look at the secret word underneath the egg. Write it down.

• Return to this page and continue through all the remaining clues.

• Once you have found all 12 eggs and collected all 12 secret words, figure out the phrase those 12 words spell out. Got it? Now email your answer to editor@danspapers.com with the subject line EGG HUNT. If it is correct, you will be entered into a drawing for one of the egg hunt prizes!

Complete the 2020 Dan’s Papers Virtual Easter Egg Hunt by midnight on Sunday, April 12 in order to be eligible for prizes. Of course, there’s no time like the present, so if you’re ready to get started, put on that thinking cap (or Easter bonnet) and don’t egg-nore those clues. Get ready for an egg-citing search…

VIRTUAL EGG HUNT CLUES

CLUE 1

His East Hampton house made him an East Ender, and we can’t get enough of this Hamptons Avenger. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 2

He heated the ocean, and that’s just bizarre, but we still love his eggs from that old Russian Tsar. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 3

Find a craftsman who’s never content just to settle, an artist and master at working with metal. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 4

We know that it’s bright and runny and yellow, but in this recipe its flavor is mellow. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 5

The deer population kept soaring and soaring, then a billionaire offered a solution that’s roaring. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 6

You’ve left Greenport or Sag Harbor to stroll your favorite beach, but where are you that it takes a ferry to reach? CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 7

A true-life adventure, the man’s still alive, alone in the ocean, he tells how he survived. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 8

We think his stand-up act is super, and so is this treasure of his TV show bloopers. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 9

This artist gave Monroe 15 minutes of fame, on the cover of Dan’s Papers you’ll find both their names. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 10

Burgers and breakfasts and pizza and more, here’s folks who’ll bring food to your Hamptons front door. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 11

Flashback to this Easter event from last year, sweet treats and sweet pups to make you smile from ear to ear. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

CLUE 12

This paper gives thanks for its long East End fame, but why is it plural in its signature name? You may find the answer in this clever rhyme, but once you have cracked it, you’ll still click 10 times. CRACKED IT? CLICK HERE TO SEARCH FOR THE EGG

Have you finished the hunt and found all the eggs? Were you able to figure out the secret phrase? Great! Don’t forget to sign up here and email your secret phrase answer to editor@danspapers.com to be eligible to win one of the prizes in the 2020 Dan’s Papers Virtual Easter Egg Hunt.