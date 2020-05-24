DansPapers.com Top Five Stories of the Week, Memorial Day Weekend Edition

Memorial Day weekend is here, and with it the DansPapers.com Top 5 stories of the week. Come join us on Hamptons beaches and at Long Island wineries, celebrate summer reading, East End restaurants, the healing power of music and more.

Planning to head to a Hamptons or North Fork beach this season? New rules and regulations are arising every day, so make sure to always check back here for updates information about parking, occupancy limits, safety measures and more.

There’s something special about getting lost in a good book. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or relaxing on a towel on the glimmering, sandy beach, these book recommendations from Southampton Books and Sag Harbor Books will make you laugh, cry, gasp and more.

The lights were on. And in their glimmer, some hope. When the East End shut down in March, nobody knew what to do, where to go. In a matter of days, the term “new normal” was being used, while we all looked for something that resembled the old normal. A burger, a pizza, a cup of coffee, a margarita…that’s where we found it.

In these harrowing times, it’s especially important that we don’t take moments of inspiration and joy for granted. We asked our readers and local icons to share recent personal stories that left them feeling inspired, so that we could spread those positive feelings and uplift our fellow East Enders. Below, you’ll find a touching tale of how Gene Casey, frontman of the band Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, overcame his doubts to put on his first virtual concert, reconnecting him with his community and reigniting his passion for creating new music.

Rosé has certainly become ubiquitous with the East End in summer, but Long Island Wine Country has been raising its profile, and offerings, with each passing year, well beyond the perfectly pink libation. As the COVID-19 crisis continues and this summer begins, the local wine industry—which often relies on tasting rooms and on-site events—has had to adapt, and quickly. With an eye toward the future and a focus on the present, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Shinn Estate Vineyards and Sparkling Pointe discuss their experiences during the quarantine, including how they’ve survived with closed tasting rooms, virtual tastings and more.