East End Restaurants Grilling Up Mouthwatering Burgers for Takeout

The burger is easily one of the best foods ever created—with its perfect blend of flavors, textures, temperatures and, best of all, the customizability. Not in the mood for red meat? Swap the beef for fish or chicken. Vegan? There are more options than ever. Feeling adventurous? You can top your sandwich with apple splices, fried egg, salsa, guacamole and more!

Lucky for us burger-lovers, Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are open for takeout and delivery, and they could really use the support right now. Peruse some of the mouthwatering burgers (and other burger-inspired dishes) found on East End menus, then place your order this Takeout Tuesday or Thursday. Just be sure to double check that your favorite burg’ is on the current to-go menu.

HAMPTONS

Amagansett

Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett

Offering takeout daily, 5–8:30 p.m.

4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett

631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheddar Burger

Bridgehampton

Art of Eating

Curbside pickup offered Wednesdays

264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com

What’s on the Menu? Made-to-Grill Angus Beef Burger, Made-to-Grill Chickpea Brown Rice Burger

Bobby Van’s

Takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

What’s on the Menu? Bobby Van’s Burger, Frozen Freshly Ground Burger

Elaia Estiatorio

Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

What’s on the Menu? Bifteki (Greek burger wrapped in grilled pita)

Golden Pear Café Bridgehampton

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

What’s on the Menu? The Tavern Burger

Fresno Restaurant

Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, 3:30–7 p.m.

8 Fresno Place, East Hampton

631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Fresno Burger with Lettuce, Beyond Burger

Golden Pear Café East Hampton

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)

Highway Restaurant & Bar

Takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Classic Cheeseburger, Make-at-Home Classic Cheeseburger

Rowdy Hall

Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

10 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

What’s on the Menu? Rowdy Burger, The Impossible Burger

East Quogue

East Quogue Pizza & Deli

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.

424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue

631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger, Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

New Moon Café

Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.

524 Montauk Highway East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

What’s on the Menu? Burger Sliders, New Moon 8 oz. Angus Burger, Ragiun’ Cajun Cheddar Burger, Smokehouse Burger, Fresh Veggie Burger, Turkey Burger, Bacon ‘n’ Blue Burger, Smokehouse Burger, Bracco’s Burger fer the Young’uns

Hampton Bays

1 North Steakhouse

Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

What’s on the Menu? Prime Beef Burger, Butcher Burger, Buttermilk Burger, Surf and Turf Burger, Maple Bacon Burger

2019 Best of the Best Gold Burgers

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Offering takeout Tuesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Charbroiled 8 oz. Angus Blend Burger, Turkey Burger, Black Bean Veggie Burger, Kids Burger

Canal Café

Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays

631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Canal Burger, Organic Roasted Garlic and Quinoa Burger

Cowfish

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Cowfish Burger, Tuna Burger, Gibbs Burger

Out of the Blue Seafood

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com

What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Little Guppies Burger

Rumba

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger in Paradise, Island Burger

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 4–9 p.m.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Bello Bello Burger

Montauk

668 the Gig Shack

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.

782 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Pat La Frieda Burger

Harvest on Fort Pond

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

11 South Emery Street, Montauk

631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com

What’s on the Menu? Prime Burger

John’s Drive-In

Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

677 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

What’s on the Menu? Big John Burger

MTK Lobster House

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.

716 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com

What’s on the Menu? MTK Standard Burger, MLH Exclusive Surf & Turf Burger, Bikini Bottom Mini Burger

Shagwong Tavern

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

774 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Shagwong Cheeseburger

Tauk @ Trail’s End

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk

631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com

What’s on the Menu? Tauk Burger, Veggie Burger, Kiddie Burger

Napeague

The Clam Bar at Napeague

Offering takeout and delivery Friday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

2025 Montauk Highway, Napeague

631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Burger

North Sea

North Sea Tavern

Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub) daily, Noon–4 a.m.

1271 North Sea Road, North Sea

631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger, North Sea Tavern Burger, Veggie Burger, Cheeseburger Sliders

Noyac

The Coast Grill Restaurant

Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Sunday, 5–9 p.m.

1109 Noyack Road, Noyac

631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Classic Char Broil Burger, Black Bean Burger

Sag Harbor

The Bell & Anchor

Curbside pickup offered Tuesday–Thursday, 3:30–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.

3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled Sirloin Burger, Beyond Burger

Ed’s Lobster Bar

Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats) offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com

What’s on the Menu? Ed’s Brisket Burger, Basic Burger

Espresso da Asporto

Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com

What’s on the Menu? Bacon Burger, Guacamole Burger, Mushroom Burger, Barbeque Burger, Gorgonzola Burger

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Offering curbside pickup Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Freddy Melt (pressed burger on rye)

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Lulu Cheeseburger

K Pasa

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Empanada

Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor

Takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

29 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheddar Burger

Southampton

75 Main

Offering delivery daily, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

75 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-7575, 75main.com

What’s on the Menu? Triple Prime Burger, Black Bean & Quinoa Burger, Beyond Meat Burger

Cheese Shoppe

Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

What’s on the Menu? California Veggie Burger, Beyond Burger

Golden Pear Café Southampton

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

99 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)

The Plaza Café

Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Grilled 8 oz. Steak Burger

P&G Pizza and Deli

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

20 County Road 39, Southampton

631-377-3909, pgpizzadeli.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Deluxe

Southampton Publick House

Offering takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) daily, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-2800, publick.com

What’s on the Menu? Sirloin Burger, California Veggie Burger

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Burgers

Union Burger Bar

Takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger, The Baylander Mahi-Mahi Burger, Herb’s Pesto Chicken Burger, The Gobbler Turkey Burger, Perfectly Impossible Burger

Springs

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Burgers

The Springs Tavern

Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Burger, Veggie Burger

Water Mill

Calissa

Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Lamb Burger

Westhampton

Buoy One Westhampton

Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

631-998-3808, buoyone.com

62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton

What’s on the Menu? Buoy Burger, Cod & Shrimp Burger, Salmon Burger

Westhampton Beach

Boom Burger

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

What’s on the Menu? Muchacho Nacho Burger (jalapeños, tortilla chips, salsa), Three Little Pigs Burger (sausage patty, chorizo, bacon), Cryin’ Hawaiian (grilled ham, pineapple, siracha sauce), Harvest Burger (apple slices, horseradish, fried egg), Chicka-Boom Burger (lettuce, boneless wings, tomato)

Tonino’s Pizza & Italian Eatery

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m.

88 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach

631-288-5211, toninospizzali.com

What’s on the Menu? Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza

NORTH FORK

Greenport

Crazy Beans

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

2 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Burger Basket, Brunch Burger, Juicy Lucy Stuffed Burger, Southwest Burger

2019 Best of the Best Platinum Burgers

First and South

Takeout offered Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Monday–Friday, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

What’s on the Menu? Slider Six Pack, Ahi Tuna Burger, Black Bean Burger, Really Good Burger

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

What’s on the Menu? BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Smoked Brisket Burger, Smoked Vegan Pulled Jackfruit Burger, Spicy Chicken Burger

Jamesport

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-3292, facebook.com/cliffselbowroom

What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Big Guy Double Patties Burger, Turkey Burger, Classic Patty Melt

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Offering takeout Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport

631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

What’s on the Menu? Grass-Fed Burger, Veggie Burger

Mattituck

aMano

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, 3–10 p.m.

13550 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? aMano Burger

Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Takeout offered Sunday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 5 a.m.–4 p.m.

135 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com

What’s on the Menu? Build-Your-Own Burger

Espresso North Fork

Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

13500 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-8910, espressonorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Hamburger

Mattitaco

Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Taco

Riverhead

Buoy One Riverhead

Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

1175 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-9737, buoyone.com

What’s on the Menu? Buoy Burger, Cod & Shrimp Burger, Salmon Burger

Cliff’s Rendezvous

Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

313 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Big Guy Double Patties Burger, Turkey Burger

Dark Horse Restaurant

Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

1 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger, Chicken Burger

The Preston House

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

What’s on the Menu? 1905 House Burger, Tuna Burger

2019 Best of the Best Gold Burgers

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

What’s on the Menu? Tweed’s Bison Burger, Tweed’s Kobe Beef Burger, Kids Burger

Southold

A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Delivery and curbside pickup offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

62300 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? A Lure Burger, Kids Burger

Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch

Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

43715 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Sweet Potato-Spinach Veggie Burger

2019 Best of the Best Bronze Burgers

O’Mally’s

Offering takeout and curbside pickup daily, Noon–8 p.m.

44780 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-2111, omallysnorthfork.com

What’s on the Menu? Chili Cheeseburger, Irish Burger, Pizza Burger, Mexican Burger, Appleknocker Burger

Pagano’s Pizza

Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

46455 North Road, Southold

631-765-3400, paganosli.com

What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Pizza

Wednesday’s Table

Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

What’s on the Menu? Wednesday’s Burger