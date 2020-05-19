East End Restaurants Grilling Up Mouthwatering Burgers for Takeout

The burger is easily one of the best foods ever created—with its perfect blend of flavors, textures, temperatures and, best of all, the customizability. Not in the mood for red meat? Swap the beef for fish or chicken. Vegan? There are more options than ever. Feeling adventurous? You can top your sandwich with apple splices, fried egg, salsa, guacamole and more!
Lucky for us burger-lovers, Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are open for takeout and delivery, and they could really use the support right now. Peruse some of the mouthwatering burgers (and other burger-inspired dishes) found on East End menus, then place your order this Takeout Tuesday or Thursday. Just be sure to double check that your favorite burg’ is on the current to-go menu.
HAMPTONS
Amagansett
Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett
Offering takeout daily, 5–8:30 p.m.
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
631-267-2764, wolfferkitchen.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheddar Burger
Bridgehampton
Art of Eating
Curbside pickup offered Wednesdays
264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton
631-267-2411, hamptonsartofeating.com
What’s on the Menu? Made-to-Grill Angus Beef Burger, Made-to-Grill Chickpea Brown Rice Burger
Bobby Van’s
Takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com
What’s on the Menu? Bobby Van’s Burger, Frozen Freshly Ground Burger
Elaia Estiatorio
Takeout and curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.
95 School Street, Bridgehampton
631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com
What’s on the Menu? Bifteki (Greek burger wrapped in grilled pita)
Golden Pear Café Bridgehampton
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-1100, goldenpearcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)
East Hampton
The 1770 House
Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com
What’s on the Menu? The Tavern Burger
Fresno Restaurant
Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, 3:30–7 p.m.
8 Fresno Place, East Hampton
631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Fresno Burger with Lettuce, Beyond Burger
Golden Pear Café East Hampton
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-329-1600, goldenpearcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)
Highway Restaurant & Bar
Takeout offered Thursday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.
290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Classic Cheeseburger, Make-at-Home Classic Cheeseburger
Rowdy Hall
Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Tuesday, Thursday–Saturday, 4–8 p.m.
10 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com
What’s on the Menu? Rowdy Burger, The Impossible Burger
East Quogue
East Quogue Pizza & Deli
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 5 a.m.–8 p.m.
424 Montauk Highway, East Quogue
631-653-6222, eastquoguepizzadeli.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger, Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
New Moon Café
Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.
524 Montauk Highway East Quogue
631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com
What’s on the Menu? Burger Sliders, New Moon 8 oz. Angus Burger, Ragiun’ Cajun Cheddar Burger, Smokehouse Burger, Fresh Veggie Burger, Turkey Burger, Bacon ‘n’ Blue Burger, Smokehouse Burger, Bracco’s Burger fer the Young’uns
Hampton Bays
1 North Steakhouse
Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com
What’s on the Menu? Prime Beef Burger, Butcher Burger, Buttermilk Burger, Surf and Turf Burger, Maple Bacon Burger
2019 Best of the Best Gold Burgers
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Offering takeout Tuesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Charbroiled 8 oz. Angus Blend Burger, Turkey Burger, Black Bean Veggie Burger, Kids Burger
Canal Café
Offering takeout Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays
631-723-2155, thecanalcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Canal Burger, Organic Roasted Garlic and Quinoa Burger
Cowfish
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Cowfish Burger, Tuna Burger, Gibbs Burger
Out of the Blue Seafood
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates) offered daily, 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
252 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-3474, ootbseafood.com
What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Little Guppies Burger
Rumba
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger in Paradise, Island Burger
Salvatore’s of the Hamptons
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday 4–9 p.m.
149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Bello Bello Burger
Montauk
668 the Gig Shack
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 5–8:30 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8:30 p.m.
782 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-2727, 668thegigshack.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Pat La Frieda Burger
Harvest on Fort Pond
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
11 South Emery Street, Montauk
631-668-5574, harvestfortpond.com
What’s on the Menu? Prime Burger
John’s Drive-In
Takeout and delivery (Uber Eats) offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
677 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com
What’s on the Menu? Big John Burger
MTK Lobster House
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11:45 a.m.–9 p.m.
716 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-238-5703, mtklobsterhouse.com
What’s on the Menu? MTK Standard Burger, MLH Exclusive Surf & Turf Burger, Bikini Bottom Mini Burger
Shagwong Tavern
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.
774 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Shagwong Cheeseburger
Tauk @ Trail’s End
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com
What’s on the Menu? Tauk Burger, Veggie Burger, Kiddie Burger
Napeague
The Clam Bar at Napeague
Offering takeout and delivery Friday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
2025 Montauk Highway, Napeague
631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Burger
North Sea
North Sea Tavern
Offering takeout and delivery (Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub) daily, Noon–4 a.m.
1271 North Sea Road, North Sea
631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burger, North Sea Tavern Burger, Veggie Burger, Cheeseburger Sliders
Noyac
The Coast Grill Restaurant
Offering takeout and delivery Tuesday–Sunday, 5–9 p.m.
1109 Noyack Road, Noyac
631-283-2277, thecoastgrillrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Classic Char Broil Burger, Black Bean Burger
Sag Harbor
The Bell & Anchor
Curbside pickup offered Tuesday–Thursday, 3:30–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.
3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled Sirloin Burger, Beyond Burger
Ed’s Lobster Bar
Takeout and delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats) offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com
What’s on the Menu? Ed’s Brisket Burger, Basic Burger
Espresso da Asporto
Takeout and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-5668, espressodaasporto.com
What’s on the Menu? Bacon Burger, Guacamole Burger, Mushroom Burger, Barbeque Burger, Gorgonzola Burger
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Offering curbside pickup Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
What’s on the Menu? Freddy Melt (pressed burger on rye)
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Curbside pickup offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Lulu Cheeseburger
K Pasa
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Empanada
Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor
Takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
29 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheddar Burger
Southampton
75 Main
Offering delivery daily, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
75 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-7575, 75main.com
What’s on the Menu? Triple Prime Burger, Black Bean & Quinoa Burger, Beyond Meat Burger
Cheese Shoppe
Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
What’s on the Menu? California Veggie Burger, Beyond Burger
Golden Pear Café Southampton
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (Uber Eats) offered daily, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
99 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? The Water Mill (kale and quinoa gluten-free veggie burger)
The Plaza Café
Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
61 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Grilled 8 oz. Steak Burger
P&G Pizza and Deli
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
20 County Road 39, Southampton
631-377-3909, pgpizzadeli.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Deluxe
Southampton Publick House
Offering takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) daily, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
62 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-2800, publick.com
What’s on the Menu? Sirloin Burger, California Veggie Burger
2019 Best of the Best Platinum Burgers
Union Burger Bar
Takeout and delivery (Grubhub, Uber Eats) offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger, The Baylander Mahi-Mahi Burger, Herb’s Pesto Chicken Burger, The Gobbler Turkey Burger, Perfectly Impossible Burger
Springs
2019 Best of the Best Bronze Burgers
The Springs Tavern
Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.
15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs
631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Burger, Veggie Burger
Water Mill
Calissa
Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Lamb Burger
Westhampton
Buoy One Westhampton
Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
631-998-3808, buoyone.com
62 Montauk Highway, Westhampton
What’s on the Menu? Buoy Burger, Cod & Shrimp Burger, Salmon Burger
Westhampton Beach
Boom Burger
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com
What’s on the Menu? Muchacho Nacho Burger (jalapeños, tortilla chips, salsa), Three Little Pigs Burger (sausage patty, chorizo, bacon), Cryin’ Hawaiian (grilled ham, pineapple, siracha sauce), Harvest Burger (apple slices, horseradish, fried egg), Chicka-Boom Burger (lettuce, boneless wings, tomato)
Tonino’s Pizza & Italian Eatery
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–11 p.m.
88 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach
631-288-5211, toninospizzali.com
What’s on the Menu? Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pizza
NORTH FORK
Greenport
Crazy Beans
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Burger Basket, Brunch Burger, Juicy Lucy Stuffed Burger, Southwest Burger
2019 Best of the Best Platinum Burgers
First and South
Takeout offered Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Monday–Friday, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
100 South Street, Greenport
631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com
What’s on the Menu? Slider Six Pack, Ahi Tuna Burger, Black Bean Burger, Really Good Burger
Green Hill Kitchen & Que
Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.
48 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4900, greenhillny.com
What’s on the Menu? BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Smoked Brisket Burger, Smoked Vegan Pulled Jackfruit Burger, Spicy Chicken Burger
Jamesport
Cliff’s Elbow Room
Offering curbside pickup and delivery Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
1549 Main Road, Jamesport
631-722-3292, facebook.com/cliffselbowroom
What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Big Guy Double Patties Burger, Turkey Burger, Classic Patty Melt
Main Road Biscuit Co.
Offering takeout Thursday–Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., 5–8 p.m.
1601 Main Road, Jamesport
631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com
What’s on the Menu? Grass-Fed Burger, Veggie Burger
Mattituck
aMano
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, 3–8 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–10 p.m.; Saturday, 3–10 p.m.
13550 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? aMano Burger
Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Takeout offered Sunday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 5 a.m.–4 p.m.
135 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-7812, ammiratisoflovelane.com
What’s on the Menu? Build-Your-Own Burger
Espresso North Fork
Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
13500 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-8910, espressonorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? Hamburger
Mattitaco
Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered Thursday–Tuesday, Noon–7 p.m.
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Taco
Riverhead
Buoy One Riverhead
Offering delivery and takeout daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
1175 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-9737, buoyone.com
What’s on the Menu? Buoy Burger, Cod & Shrimp Burger, Salmon Burger
Cliff’s Rendezvous
Takeout and delivery offered Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
313 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com
What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Big Guy Double Patties Burger, Turkey Burger
Dark Horse Restaurant
Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
1 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Breakfast Burger, Chicken Burger
The Preston House
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery (DoorDash) offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
428 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com
What’s on the Menu? 1905 House Burger, Tuna Burger
2019 Best of the Best Gold Burgers
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
What’s on the Menu? Tweed’s Bison Burger, Tweed’s Kobe Beef Burger, Kids Burger
Southold
A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
Delivery and curbside pickup offered Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday, 4–9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Noon–9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
62300 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? A Lure Burger, Kids Burger
Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
Offering takeout and curbside pickup Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com
What’s on the Menu? Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Sweet Potato-Spinach Veggie Burger
2019 Best of the Best Bronze Burgers
O’Mally’s
Offering takeout and curbside pickup daily, Noon–8 p.m.
44780 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-2111, omallysnorthfork.com
What’s on the Menu? Chili Cheeseburger, Irish Burger, Pizza Burger, Mexican Burger, Appleknocker Burger
Pagano’s Pizza
Takeout and delivery offered Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.
46455 North Road, Southold
631-765-3400, paganosli.com
What’s on the Menu? Cheeseburger Pizza
Wednesday’s Table
Curbside pickup offered Thursday–Tuesday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
53345 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com
What’s on the Menu? Wednesday’s Burger