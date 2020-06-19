Father’s Day Restaurant Specials, East End Takeout and Outdoor Dining

Father’s Day comes at a time where dining options are plentiful—dozens of Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are offering takeout and delivery, and many have even set up spacious outdoor dining ares. Treat Dad to a special meal and a hard drink at these East End restaurants.

HAMPTONS

Bistro Été

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

Foie Gras Fridays at Bistro Été are eagerly anticipated each week, and in honor of all the dads who can’t get enough of this French delicacy, the weekly event will be extended through all of Father’s Day weekend! Text Liz at the number above to make a reservation or to place an order for local delivery or curbside pickup. Outdoor dining is open from 5–11 p.m. (10 p.m. on Sundays), and takeout is offered from 4–7 p.m.

Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant

266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-3660, bridgehamptoninn.com

If you have a bottle of wine in the back of your cellar that you’ve been saving for the perfect occasion, this is it. On Father’s Day, Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant invites you to bring your own wine and receive free corkage. Outdoor dining is open starting at 5:30 p.m.

Calissa

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Father’s Day in St. Tropez packages are available for weekend takeout, each containing Out East Rosé Magnum, Argentinian filet mignon, heirloom crudités, tomato and fennel salad, burrata with summer figs, roasted half chicken, truffle mashed potatoes, haricot vert, whipped Greek yogurt and a BASK toweling blazer for dad. Orders can be placed online.

Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn

91 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Few Father’s Day festivities are as iconic as a poolside barbecue, and Claude’s is welcoming dads to its outdoor pool and patio area for grilled chicken, shrimp and vegetarian kebabs, plus burgers, hot dogs, watermelon, brownies, drink specials and more. The party rages from noon–7 p.m., so make a reservation now or crash it on Sunday (just don’t be surprised if there’s a line).

Elaia Estiatorio

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Chef Radu is cooking up some exciting Greek dishes for Father’s Day, which he’ll unveil Friday afternoon. Check the Elaia Estiatorio website and Facebook page for the big reveal.

LT Burger

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Celebrate Dad with LT Burger Father’s Day specials all weekend—including an 8 oz. chili rubbed burger, Impossible Salad, strawberry whiskey sour with Harbes strawberries, strawberry shake with Harbes strawberries (Rated R variant includes Malibu and Godiva Chocolate liquor). Takeout is offered 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Pierre’s

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Start Father’s Day off right with a fabulous French brunch beginning at 10 a.m. If Dad’s not a morning person, rest assured that Pierre’s offers brunch until 5 p.m., at which point the dinner menu is offered. Sit and enjoy elegant outdoor dining or grab your meal to-go.

Tony’s Di Napoli

218 County Road 39, Southampton

212-888-6333, tonys2you.com

The Tony’s 2 You delivery service has classic Italian dishes available for pickup at Herb’s Garage on Saturday, June 20. Order pasta, steak and half-priced bottles of wine and surprise Dad with a feast!

Union Burger Bar

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

This Southampton staple is taking reservations for Father’s Day weekend, offering a wide range of burger customization options that’ll make any Dad’s mouth water. Shakes, truffle fries, salads and more are offered in the spacious outdoor dining area and for takeout from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

NORTH FORK

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

This Sunday, the special of the day is a French Dip sandwich with smoked brisket and ribeye, cheddar and a glass of old-fashioned. Whether Dad is considers himself a modern guy, or a bit old-fashioned, he’s sure to enjoy this classic meal. East End delivery, takeout and outdoor seating are available noon–8 p.m.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

58775 Route 48, Greenport

631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Starting on Father’s Day, renowned cocktail institution Death & Co. will reside at Sound View Greenport, bringing their exquisitely crafted cocktails to The Halyard, Jack’s Shack at the Pool Deck and the new Low Tide Beach Bar. Dads, moms and other adults can enjoy eight Death & Co. favorites at The Halyard through Labor Day.