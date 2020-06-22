Hamptons and North Fork Food Trucks Offering Mouthwatering Takeout

As restaurants across the East End open for outdoor dining, and soon-to-be indoor dining, food trucks continue to be a popular option for those looking to social distance while still enjoying a meal out. Here are a few food truck ideas for your next take-away meal.

At Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue you can find casual bites, the usual Stone Creek Menu, as well as pizza on Sundays that can be picked up at Buttercup the Bar Car, a converted camper in the restaurant’s parking lot. There are picnic tables available on the back lawn to enjoy your takeout meal. Masks are required to be worn at all times while on property.

The Inn Spot in Hampton Bays is serving food out of its Happy As A Hamptons Clam food truck for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Outdoor dining is also currently available. The Food truck is serving breakfast and lunch on the weekends. You can order online and your order will be placed on the conveyor belt, assuring no human contact. Try the breakfast wrap, the loaded nachos or the chickpea burger. There’s even a build your own Bloody Mary. Guests are also welcome to enjoy the waterfront view.

Dockers Waterside in East Quogue is offering curbside takeout from its food truck. You can order items like crab cake sliders, lobster rolls or fish tacos. There are also wines by the bottle.

The Shuckers food truck has set up shop at Hampton Watercraft & Marine in Eastport this summer. Try the tuna tacos or the blackened shrimp tacos while enjoying the water views.

The Lucharitos taco truck is located in Center Moriches at 177 Main Street. Offering an array of tacos, kitchen hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and Thursday through Sunday. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio.

The Plaza Café on Wheels in Southampton is open and serving lunch from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Online ordering and curbside pickup are available. Try the tuna poke nachos or grilled seafood tacos. Looking for a cocktail? Try Plaza Café’s Rum Punch made with Bacardi gold rum, Malibu, Monin organic raspberry, blood orange, pineapple and fresh lime.

The Ditch Witch, situated at Ditch Plains in Montauk has been “Serving legends, groms and hodads since 1994,” according to its website. “You could be anyone from a famous movie star, a stockbroker on a weekend getaway, a local commercial fisherman, a bartender or simply a surf loving bum, you will get treated equally.” Menu items include egg sandwiches, poke bowls, wraps, burritos and more.

On-site at the North Fork Table & Inn is The North Fork Food Truck, serving flavorful food and drinks in the garden. Open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, the truck offers online ordering. Try the griddle burger, made with American cheese, beefsteak tomato, patriot pickles, white onion, yellow mustard and a special sauce. Also, don’t miss the lobster roll, which they offer served hot or cold.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack continues to offer customers a rosé drive-thru for visitors looking to pick up fan favorite, “Summer In A Bottle.”

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.