Dan's North ForkHampton Eats

Order Some Much-Needed Health Food with Dan’s Best of the Best

Don't skimp on your greens just because you're living off takeout.

David Taylor June 9, 2020
Fresh kale fruit smoothie in a jar with ingredients
Image: 123RF

Unlike in most countries around the globe, health food is considered a bit of a luxury in America. Buzzwords like “all-natural,” “organic,” “plant-based” and “juice bar” pop up frequently in resort towns and other areas of wealth, and the East End is no exception. Whether you need a break from ordering greasier takeout options or from preparing all your own vegan meals, it’s time to give healthy takeout a try. Check out the 2019 winners of Dan’s Best of the Best Health Food category, which are open for curbside pickup, delivery and/or socially distant shopping.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Provisions
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
7 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-466-5882, provisionsnaturalfoods.com

Gold
Simply Sublime
Takeout offered Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
85 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
631-604 1566, simplysublimehamptons.com

Silver
Second Nature Markets
Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
70 Main Street, Southampton (also in East Hampton)
631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com

Bronze
Juice Press
Offering takeout and delivery daily, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
93 Main Street, Southampton (also in Bridgehampton and East Hampton)
212-777-0034, juicepress.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Simply Sublime Cutchogue
Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
28080 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-735-9161, simplysublimehamptons.com

Gold
The Market & Café
Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
44 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com

Silver
FIT-Foods
Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–Noon
46025 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-8199, fit-foods.business.site

Bronze
Green Earth Natural Foods Market
Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
50 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-2233, genfm.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

yes we're open sign on the blue doors in store. welcome sign at the store
June 8, 2020
97

(Re)Open for Business: East End Services, Stores and Restaurants Return

Hamptons Subway social distancing ruler
June 8, 2020
63

Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of May 29–June 4, 2020

Beach Scene DansPapers.com Top 5
June 7, 2020
94

DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week, May 31–June 6

June 5, 2020 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Mike Stanko
June 7, 2020
92

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Mike Stanko Paints His Chuck Taylors