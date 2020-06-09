Order Some Much-Needed Health Food with Dan’s Best of the Best

Unlike in most countries around the globe, health food is considered a bit of a luxury in America. Buzzwords like “all-natural,” “organic,” “plant-based” and “juice bar” pop up frequently in resort towns and other areas of wealth, and the East End is no exception. Whether you need a break from ordering greasier takeout options or from preparing all your own vegan meals, it’s time to give healthy takeout a try. Check out the 2019 winners of Dan’s Best of the Best Health Food category, which are open for curbside pickup, delivery and/or socially distant shopping.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Provisions

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-466-5882, provisionsnaturalfoods.com

Gold

Simply Sublime

Takeout offered Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

85 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton

631-604 1566, simplysublimehamptons.com

Silver

Second Nature Markets

Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

70 Main Street, Southampton (also in East Hampton)

631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com

Bronze

Juice Press

Offering takeout and delivery daily, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

93 Main Street, Southampton (also in Bridgehampton and East Hampton)

212-777-0034, juicepress.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Simply Sublime Cutchogue

Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

28080 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-735-9161, simplysublimehamptons.com

Gold

The Market & Café

Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

44 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com

Silver

FIT-Foods

Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–Noon

46025 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-8199, fit-foods.business.site

Bronze

Green Earth Natural Foods Market

Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

50 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-2233, genfm.com

