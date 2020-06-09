Order Some Much-Needed Health Food with Dan’s Best of the Best

Unlike in most countries around the globe, health food is considered a bit of a luxury in America. Buzzwords like “all-natural,” “organic,” “plant-based” and “juice bar” pop up frequently in resort towns and other areas of wealth, and the East End is no exception. Whether you need a break from ordering greasier takeout options or from preparing all your own vegan meals, it’s time to give healthy takeout a try. Check out the 2019 winners of Dan’s Best of the Best Health Food category, which are open for curbside pickup, delivery and/or socially distant shopping.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Provisions
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
7 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-466-5882, provisionsnaturalfoods.com
Gold
Simply Sublime
Takeout offered Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
85 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
631-604 1566, simplysublimehamptons.com
Silver
Second Nature Markets
Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
70 Main Street, Southampton (also in East Hampton)
631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com
Bronze
Juice Press
Offering takeout and delivery daily, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
93 Main Street, Southampton (also in Bridgehampton and East Hampton)
212-777-0034, juicepress.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Simply Sublime Cutchogue
Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
28080 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-735-9161, simplysublimehamptons.com
Gold
The Market & Café
Takeout offered daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
44 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com
Silver
FIT-Foods
Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.–Noon
46025 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-8199, fit-foods.business.site
Bronze
Green Earth Natural Foods Market
Store open Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
50 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-2233, genfm.com
