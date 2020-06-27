Sound View Greenport Reopens with Guest Chefs, New Beach Bar & More

After being forced to close due to COVID-19, North Fork hotel Sound View Greenport is back and going all-out for the rest of the summer with a guest chef dinner series, brand-new beach bar, cocktail residency and more.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport Executive Chef Stephan Bogardus has invited a handful of top chefs to collaborate on a summer dinner series that will take place on four Sundays through August. “The objective was for Chef Bogardus to reach out to folks he admired and respected, but also folks who appreciate, like The Halyard, the North Fork and its ‘hand in the sea, hand in the soil’ connection to the amazing farms and farmers that exist out here,” Sound View Greenport owner Erik Warner says, explaining that each chef will be given the chance to explore local farm stands and fish markets to source ingredients for their Halyard dinner. “Especially in light of what the pandemic has reminded us of—the importance of being connected and one with nature—we felt this was the ONLY way to approach celebrating with the community. There is nothing more exciting than a collaboration between two creative minds using the freshest product available from local nature to create a meal and experience that will last a lifetime.”

The first dinner in the series, which sold out incredibly quickly, is a beach cookout with Chef Garrison Price of New York City’s Il Florista on June 28. Second is a beachside meal with Chef Evan Tessler of NYC’s Untitled at The Whitney on July 11. Next up, Gabrielle Kruether Restaurant Sous Chef William Cesark serves dinner on the Halyard deck on July 26. Finally, on August 16, Chef Marc Anthony Bynum, former owner of Long Island’s Hush Bistro and three-time champion on The Food Network’s Chopped, hosts a beach cookout.

The guest chef series isn’t Sound View Greenport’s only new collaboration, as Father’s Day saw the kickoff of the Death & Co. summer residency. Warner explains that he has had a good relationship with Death & Co. founder David Kaplan for many years, and in a recent conversation they came up with the idea of being “stronger together” during the pandemic. “We [in the culinary and hospitality industries] are doing everything we can to adapt and are super appreciative of those guests who see that and are supportive of our efforts to redefine how we are operating our establishments,” Warner says, noting the extensive safety measures that have been introduced.

For the exclusive summer residency, Death & Co.’s talented team of bartenders has worked with Sound View Greenport’s bar team to create unique drink selections for each of its dining experiences. The Halyard menu will showcase eight cocktails from Death & Co.’s New York, Denver and Los Angeles locations. These include the Palm Dreams, Catamaran, Outlaw Country, Drop Stitch and more, all of which are available for dine-in, takeout and room service to the hotel’s new deluxe suites and classic rooms. Jack’s Shack at the Pool and the hotel’s fresh Low Tide Beach Bar, open for reservations only, feature original lists of summery twists on classic cocktails, each menu curated for either poolside or oceanside enjoyment.

The Low Tide Beach Bar provides a new space where guests can sit on the beach, enjoy incredible cuisine and drinks and listen to visiting bands by the roaring fire. “Guests have always enjoyed this part of the beach but once night would fall, people were not using it as much,” Warner says. “Sometimes it takes a pandemic to think outside the box, and, therefore, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to more fully utilize the space.”

For tickets to the guest chef dinner series and to view The Halyard’s dine-in and takeout menus, visit thehalyardgreenport.com. For more information about the Sound View Greenport hotel, visit soundviewgreenport.com.