Tinsley Mortimer Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Hamptons regular Tinsley Mortimer has announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY).

Mortimer took to Instagram to announce the news. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv,” she wrote.

The socialite and heiress has moved to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth, who she met through former RHONY co-star Carole Radziwill. Mortimer joined Real Housewives in 2017 and at 44 is one of the younger cast members.

The Real Housewives of New York City is created by Hamptonite Andy Cohen.