Top Five East End Events This Weekend: June 26–28, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork are bursting with exciting happenings this week and year-round—from art exhibitions to concerts to charity galas and more. Check out this weekend’s Top Five East End events, both in-person and online, and prepare to make some unforgettable memories!

New Films Streaming with Sag Harbor Cinema @ Home

Beginning Friday, June 26

Sag Harbor Cinema is bringing first-run films and restored classics to a small screen near year. This week’s selections include Tommaso, a recently opened feature by New York filmmaker Abel Ferrara; Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint, a fascinating documentary about artist Hilma af Klint; and Cane River, the important restoration of a previously lost classic of Afro-American cinema. Ticket prices vary per movie, but all tickets donate a portion of proceeds to support Sag Harbor Cinema. sagharborcinema.org

Jeff Muhs: Deliverance Virtual Exhibition

On view June 26–July 2

The exhibition features eleven paintings by Jeff Muhs, who is largely known for his work as an abstract painter and has exhibited in galleries and museums nationwide. The artist’s use of color is at one with nature—unbridled, allowing the viewer to engage in the light and natural beauty of the East End. The exhibition is available for viewing via the “virtual gallery” located on the Quogue Gallery website, and through scheduling a Zoom or FaceTime showing. 203-321-9427, quoguegallery.com

East End Hospice Non-Event Summer Gala

Saturday, June 27



East End Hospice’s summer gala will now be a fabulous stay-at-home event, where Shelter Islanders and other East Enders are asked to enjoy a cocktail, raise a glass to the island and consider donating to this vital organization that offers hospice and bereavement care to every family who needs it, including those suffering from loss or trauma related to COVID-19. 631-288-7080, eeh.org

RUMBA Cove 10th Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 27, Noon

Come by sea to RUMBA Cove for an afternoon filled with reggae goodness featuring Project Vibe playing from a stage on the water, some of the most original tropical libations around and the tastiest island cuisine north of the Caribbean. Live music is scheduled from 2–6 p.m. with food and drink specials available noon–7 p.m. Boaters are encouraged to arrive early to RUMBA Cove to secure their spot, then place their orders via phone. The rain date is Sunday, June 28. On the water behind 43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

SAC Public Art Project: Outdoor Sculpture and Art Installation

On view June 27–September 13

Beginning this Saturday, Southampton Art Center’s (SAC) new Public Art Project, a collaboration between SAC Artistic Director Amy Kirwin and artist Eric Fischl, will utilize the grounds on the east and west sides of the gallery to exhibit outdoor sculptures and installations that will reflect nature and the new normal of life during a pandemic. The intention is not only to offer an open-air experience that welcomes guests to roam freely and safely, but to draw attention to artists that use nature and humanity as an inspiration for their work. Artists on view include Fischl, Bryan Hunt, Laurie Lambrecht, Alice Hope, Steve Miller and Saskia Friedrich.

Guests can also explore Takeover 2020! Artists-in-Residence, the exhibition that was interrupted by SAC’s temporary closure in March. It will remain on view inside the gallery through Sunday, July 12. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.