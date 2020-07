Order the Best of the Best Steak on the East End for Takeout and Dining

When it comes to meat, few dishes can surpass the mouth-watering flavor and sheer magnitude of a hearty steak. Whether you like yours well-done or rare, our Best of the Best Hamptons and North Fork restaurants have you covered. This Takeout Tuesday, order yourself one of the greatest steaks on the East End for indoor and outdoor dining and, of course, takeout.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Bobby Van’s

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open daily, Noon–9 p.m.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Gold

1 North Steakhouse

Takeout, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open Wednesday–Sunday, 5–10 p.m.

322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Silver

Shippy’s

Outdoor dining available.

Open Monday–Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Sunday, 4–10 p.m.

36 Windmill Lane, Southampton

631-283-0007, shippyspumpernickels.com

Bronze

The Palm East Hampton

Takeout and indoor dining available.

Open daily, Noon–9 p.m.

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Takeout, delivery, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open Sunday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Tuesday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open Wednesday–Monday, Noon–9 p.m.

58775 Route 48, Greenport

631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Silver

Pace’s Dockside

Takeout and outdoor dining available.

Open Tuesday–Sunday daily, Noon–9 p.m.

2255 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck

631-315-5252, pacesdockside.com

Bronze

Cliff’s Elbow Room

Takeout, delivery, indoor and outdoor dining available.

Open Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.; Monday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

1549 Main Road, Jamesport

631-722-3292, facebook.com/cliffselbowroom

