Our Fabulous Variety Show Presents Inaugural Drag Brunch and More

Our Fabulous Variety Show (OFVS) is sashaying its way to the Inn Spot on the Bay (32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays) for its first-ever drag brunch on Sunday, July 26 at 11 a.m.

The event features a brunch menu and drinks, a fabulous raffle and performances by two dazzling drag queens, Naomi and Aunt Barb, both brought to life by Sag Harbor performing artist Robert Kohnken. “Naomi is a sweet, yet sultry goddess sent to earth to share her glamorous and bedazzled light with the world,” says OFVS co-founder Anita Boyer. “Aunt Barb is Naomi’s aunt who is the cruise director for Reno Cruises, a ship that tours the lake and is every bit as absurd and hilarious as you might think. They are both funny and full of depth and soul!”

The drag brunch, the organization’s first in-person event of the season, is following all CDC regulations—spacing outdoor tables six feet apart and requiring guests to wear masks when away from their tables. The staff will be masked throughout the event, as will Kohnken when passing guests in and out of the venue. “We ensure that we are making this event as safe and fabulous as possible,” says OFVS co-founder Kasia Klimiuk. “We understand everyone has different levels of comfort with the current health crisis, and we hope to make our guests as comfortable as possible.” Tickets must be purchased in advance, with no door sales available.

“We have been doing a bunch of virtual variety shows and educational workshops, and we’re so ready for some live in-person performances,” Klimiuk says, explaining that the event was originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed. “We miss the energy and reactions of a live audience and can’t wait to bring the community an entertaining event!” The organization hopes the July drag brunch will be the first in a new monthly series, collaborating with a different East End restaurant each month.

Leading up to the drag brunch, OFVS has hosted three Virtual Variety Shows, two acting and three jazz dance workshops and a 10-week tap workshop with over 60 classes. “We are so busy hustling ways to bridge the gap, I haven’t really processed what we are missing,” Boyer says. “I am however extremely proud of what we have been able to provide—we did not let the pandemic slow us down as far as bringing accessible arts education and entertainment to the community.”

The OFVS Virtual Variety Shows have proven a popular replacement for in-person shows thus far, featuring performances by singers, dancers, drag queens, fire dancers, aerial artists, belly dancers, comedians and more. Upcoming dates include Saturday, July 25 and August 29. The organization is also currently hosting small group in-person acting classes.

“If you are OK with going out to eat at a restaurant, you will absolutely feel safe joining us for drag brunch,” Boyer says. “And if you can’t join, please consider supporting our troupe in whatever way you can. Kasia and I are creators, teachers and performers, and we have an incredible crew of people from 4–84 years old who are all missing their theater family. If you can, get a small group together for an acting class, tune in to a virtual show or send a donation so we can continue to bring integral opportunities to our community during this time. It is an impossible situation, and we really are working so hard to make sure that no one feels forgotten or alone. We want to be here on the other side of this to keep doing what we do best.”

For tickets and more information, visit ourfabulousvarietyshow.org. For questions, call 631-507-4603.