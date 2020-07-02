Hampton Eats

Old Stove Pub Reopens in Sagaponack with a Refreshed Look and Menu

And yes, the signature Sagaponack Dry Rubbed Steak is back!

David Taylor July 2, 2020
Old Stove Pub's indoor dining space, with picnic tables in the distance, Photo: Courtesy Starlet PR
Old Stove Pub's indoor dining space, with picnic tables in the distance, Photo: Courtesy Starlet PR

After being closed for three years, Sagaponack’s beloved Old Stove Pub has re-lit its iconic neon sign to welcome guests to its 51st year of business.

Put on the market in September 2018, Old Stove Pub received much-needed renovations on the century-old structure in the months that followed. When the owner brought his family to check out the finished result, his nine-year-old son looked at him with stars in his eyes and exclaimed, “Daddy, take that for sale sign down!” And so, the broker representing the property, Global Group CEO/founder Joseph DeCristofaro, did just that, and helped them to reopen the business instead. “They’ve always loved the place,” he adds. “And they loved the work that was done. [The undisclosed owner] never really wanted to sell it, so he decided right then and there to take it off the market and make a long-term lease with me.”

In “keeping all the existing character in place,” DeCristofaro, Old Stove Pub’s new operator and restaurant owner, describes the redesign as largely the same just new—updated kitchen, hardwood floors, bar, fireplace, plumbing, electric, etc. There is plenty of space to dine inside and out, but, even still, DeCristofaro has arranged the seating at about 1/3 capacity to maximize social distancing and guest safety. In addition to the charming indoor and patio spaces, the large outdoor dining area features picnic tables, waitress service, cocktails and lite fare. Returning guests will be happy to discover the famed piano tuned and carefully relocated to the porch, as well as the signature artwork by Leroy Neiman still intact in the indoor dining room.

Old Stove Pub's outdoor patio, Photo: Courtesy Starlet PR
Old Stove Pub’s outdoor patio, Photo: Courtesy Starlet PR

The menu offers many of the classic Old Stove Pub favorites that returning patrons will remember fondly, such as the Greek salad and Sagaponack Dry Rubbed Steak, the latter of which is served on the original restaurant plates from back in the day. The menu has also expanded on the Greek steakhouse cuisine to add dishes with more Mediterranean flair. Current offerings include Lavraki, Jumbo Grilled Prawns, Australian Rack of Lamb, Broiled Salmon and Prime Filet Mignon.

DeCristofaro is a Southampton-born real estate broker, real estate investor and entrepreneur. “I’ve worked in restaurants since I was 14,” he says, listing various jobs he held at Southampton Bath & Tennis Club, Lobster Inn and Summers Club, before going on to own his first restaurant, the Polo Club in Westhampton, in his early twenties.

“We plan on growing our client base and our customer loyalty slowly,” he says. “I’d rather serve 30 great dinners than 50 average ones.” While he would prefer not to get too busy too quickly, he admits that a few big celebrities already discovered Old Stove Pub before it officially reopened on Wednesday, July 1, and they’re frequenting the restaurant’s private dinner service.

Old Stove Pub is located at 3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. It’s currently open for dinner service Wednesday to Sunday and will remain open year-round. For more information and to peruse the full menu, visit oldstovepub.com.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Borghese Vineyard's beautiful outdoor space, Photo: Allissa Goodale, Â©Borghese Vineyard
July 1, 2020
58

Your Summer 2020 Guide to East End Wine Tasting Rooms

Slingshot Jams recording for Craft Aid, Photo: Courtesy Main Street Productions
July 1, 2020
87

Support North Fork Breweries at Craft Aid Benefit July 2 and 3

There's so much to eat and drink this summerâfrom Lucharitos tacos to Croteaux rosÃ©, Photos: Barbara Lassen; Courtesy Croteaux
June 30, 2020
122

Eat (and Drink) Your Best Summer in the Hamptons and North Fork

Willem de Kooning, Untitled, c.1970-72, oil on paper mounted on canvas, 55 Â¾â x 36 Â¼â Gift of Ron Delsener, Courtesy Guild Hall
June 29, 2020
124

Monday Motivation: Five Inspirational Quotes by Artist Willem de Kooning