Your Summer 2020 Guide to East End Wine Tasting Rooms

No East End summer would be complete without a few days spent at local wineries, and, thankfully, they’ve recently begun reopening their tasting rooms. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a glass indoors or outdoors, on the North Fork or in the Hamptons, our helpful guide is a great place to begin your search. Expect more wineries to open their indoor tasting rooms in the coming weeks.

Bedell Cellars

No reservations are required to enjoy Bedell Cellars’ outdoor tasting flights and bottle menu. Tastings are limited to six-person groups on the outdoor pavilion and lawn, and well-mannered, leashed dogs are invited to join the fun, as well. Tap Room at Corey Creek, Bedell’s Southold extension, reopens for outdoor tastings on July 2. 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Borghese Vineyard

Groups of up to six can join vineyard owner Giovanni Borghese on a guided tour of the vineyard and wine cellar and will enjoy a special tasting from the barrel. Outdoor seating is also available for glass and bottle service, by reservation only. The vineyard is open Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon–5 p.m. 17150 Route 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com

Bridge Lane Wine

Outdoor seating is available and doesn’t require a reservation. Tastings and wine by the glass, can and bottle are available. The tasting room is open Friday–Monday, noon–7 p.m. 35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. 631-298-1942, bridgelanewine.com

Clovis Point

The winery is open to the general public Monday–Friday, with weekends exclusive to wine club members, and reservations are required for all sessions. Groups are limited to six people, and outside food is welcome, as long as it’s not in a cooler or insulated bag. 1935 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Croteaux Vineyards

The tasting garden is open daily, noon–6 p.m., to groups of six or less. Reservations will not be required, but guests can add themselves to the weekend waitlist remotely using TablesReady. Guests can enjoy still and sparkling tastings, glasses and bottles and delicious light bites. 1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. 631-765-6099, croteaux.com

Diliberto Winery

The vineyard has reopened with outdoor seating on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The last service is at 4:30 p.m. 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, dilibertowinery.com

Duck Walk Vineyard

Duck Walk’s North Fork and Hamptons locations are open, with indoor and outdoor tastings daily, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tables are first come, first served, though calling ahead is encouraged. 44535 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-3500; 231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

Jamesport Vineyards

Outdoor and indoor seating are available Monday–Thursday, noon–5 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Reservations for up to eight people can be made online. 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Jason’s Vineyard

The picnic area is open for wine tastings, wine by the glass and by the bottle Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (6 p.m. Friday–Sunday). Guests can look forward to live music on weekends beginning at 1 p.m. 1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Kontokosta Winery

The winery is open for bottle tastings Thursday–Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and reservations can be made online. No one under 21 will be permitted to enter. 825 North Road, Greenport. 631-477-6977, kontokostawinery.com

Lenz Winery

Reservations are open for 90-minute tasting flights for groups up to 10 people. The vineyard is open daily, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 38355 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6010, lenzwine.com

Lieb Cellars

Outdoor seating is open for service daily, noon–7 p.m., with no reservation necessary. Wine tastings by the glass or bottle and a limited food menu are available. All tables have a 90-minute time limit as a courtesy to other guests. 13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

Mattebella Vineyards

The Tasting Cottage is open daily, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., by phone reservation only. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. 46845 Main Road, Southold. 631-655-9554, mattebella.com

McCall Wines

Enjoy a tasting of McCall wine, cheese and charcuterie or take a guided tour of the vineyard and cattle fields. Reservations for groups up to 10 people are advised, but some walk-ins will be let into the vineyard. 22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5764, mccallwines.com

One Woman Wines & Vineyards

The vineyard is open for bottle service and to-go bottles Thursday–Monday, noon–5 p.m. No reservations necessary; a hostess will seat guests when a table becomes available. 5195 Old North Road, Southold. 631-765-1200, onewomanwines.com

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

The outdoor bars and grounds are up and running, and the tasting room is open at 25% capacity. Picnic lunches are welcome, but outside food is not permitted inside the tasting room. 44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Paumanok Vineyards

Guests can use the new online reservation system to place a deposit on a one-hour timeslot for a six-person table. Walk-ins may also enter, if availability allows. 1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-8800, paumanok.com

Pellegrini Vineyards

No reservations are needed to enjoy Pellegrini’s outdoor area. Should courtyard seating be unavailable, guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a picnic on the grass by the gazebo. Space will be limited to maintain social distancing. The vineyard is open daily, 11–5 p.m. (6 p.m. on weekends). 23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4111, pellegrinivineyards.com

Pindar Vineyards

Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy it in the spacious outdoor area with a glass of Pindar wine in hand. Bottles and to-go tasting flights are also available. Plus, guests can enjoy live music every Friday through Labor Day from 5–8 p.m. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Pugliese Vineyards

Groups of six or less can enjoy bottles and glasses of Pugliese wine in an expansive outdoor space. The vineyard is open daily, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (6 p.m. on weekends). 34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-4057, pugliesevineyards.com

RG|NY

Reservations for outdoor service are strongly recommended but not required. Guests are also encouraged to pre-order using the online menu. The vineyard is open daily, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (7 p.m. on Saturdays). 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Saltbird Cellars

The Chronicle Wines at the Peconic Cellar Door tasting room is open for wine by the glass and bottle to-go Friday–Monday, noon–5 p.m. 2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. saltbirdcellars.com

Sannino Vineyard

Tasting room reservations can be made for indoor or covered patio seating prior to the date of arrival, and no groups larger than six people will be accepted. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Sherwood House Vineyards

Sherwood House is open for outdoor service, offering self-guided tasting flights, bottles and wines by the glass. Reservation are required, and visits should be limited to one hour. 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3722, sherwoodhousevineyards.com

Shinn Estate Vineyards

Groups of up to six should place a reservation online or by phone, but walk-ins will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis. The vineyard is open daily, noon–5 p.m. 2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com

Sparkling Pointe

Groups of six or less can now make reservations for outdoor wine tastings, and all visitors must be over the age of 21. The tasting, by-the-glass and food paring menus are available online, so guests should have an idea of what they’d like to order before arriving. 39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200

Suhru Wines

The Suhru Tasting House is open Thursday–Monday, noon to 6 p.m., and reservations, limited to six adults and children per group, are required. Tasting tables are set up outside, and curbside pickup is still available as an option. 28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

The Old Field Vineyards

Outdoor tastings and wine purchases are available Friday–Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. Guests’ time is limited to 75 minutes to accommodate other parties, all of which must comprise no more than six people. However, the In the Round Rental can be reserved for up to 10 people. 59600 Main Road, Southold. 631-553-9566, theoldfield.com

Wölffer Estate

The tasting room is open to groups of eight or less daily, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., by TOCK reservation only, and the Wölffer Estate Wine Stand is available for reservations, limited to six people per party. Enjoy small bites and wine in the comfortable outdoor seating area or pick up a bottle at the wine stand drive-thru. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com