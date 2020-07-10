Top Five East End Events This Weekend: July 10–13, 2020

There’s so much to do and see in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend—including an art exhibition, a staged reading, a Zoom talk and more. Take a look this weekend’s Top Five East End events, both in-person and online, and get ready for some safe, summer fun!

Change of Focus Closing Weekend

July 10–12, 11 a.m.­–5 p.m.

White Room Gallery invites you to go back in time to when the word “quarantine” was just a big word used to knock a little kid out of a spelling bee, and see all the joy of the past created in unique, humorous pop art that just makes you feel good. Featured artists include Nelson De La Nuez, Lynn Savarese, Karl Soderlund, Martha McCaleer and Kevin Bishop. Sunday is the final day to see this exhibition. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Author Talk: Beatty Cohan, For Better, for Worse, Forever

Saturday July 11, 1 p.m.

Join East Hampton Library and Beatty Cohan—nationally recognized psychotherapist, sex therapist, author, national speaker and columnist—for a Zoom talk about marriage, love and sex. She has been an expert guest in national television and radio for over 25 years and continues to offer her unique charismatic brand of positive energy, psychological analysis and insightful commentary. Register at eventbrite.com/author-talk-beatty-cohan. The Zoom link will be sent to registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Same Time, Next Year Virtual Staged Reading

Sunday, July 12, 7:30 p.m.



One of the most popular romantic comedies of our time, Same Time, Next Year ran four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn. It remains one of the world’s most widely produced plays. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers.

The live staged reading is directed by Bob Balaban and stars Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin. The performance will benefit Guild Hall and launch its new vision for the 2020 summer season with a focus on restarting the local creative economy through collaborations with regional artists, musicians and performers, on- and offline. Tickets are $100 per household and can be purchased on guildhall.org. Links to the reading will be emailed to ticket holders 24 hours before the live event begins.

Sag Harbor Cinema @ Havens Beach

Sunday, June 12, 9 p.m.

Park your car at Havens Beach in Sag Harbor for a fun drive-in screening of Moonrise Kingdom, Wes Anderson’s 2012 coming-of-age gem. Although the film has an all-star ensemble cast—including Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Bob Balaban, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwarzman, Harvey Keitel—its heart lies in the central romance between two pre-teens, Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) and Suzy Bishop (Kara Hayward). After becoming pen pal lovers, Suzy departs her oppressive home, and Sam escapes his lonely scouting camp with fervent angst, and the two set up camp on a remote beach. Tickets must be purchased at sagharborcinema.org.

Turning Your Yard into a Certified Wildlife Habitat

Monday, July 13, 6 p.m.

If you’ve ever wanted to attract birds, butterflies and other neighborhood wildlife into your yard, then this is the class for you. Environmental and Earth Science Teacher Jennifer Keller will detail how to do that by creating a wildlife habitat garden, which is fun to do, rewarding and makes a big difference for animals in search of food, water, cover and places to raise their young. Register for Roger Memorial Library’s Zoom class at rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com.

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.