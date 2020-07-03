Top Seven East End Events to Enjoy on 4th of July Weekend 2020

Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and that means the Hamptons and North Fork are offering a surplus of exciting events to help us celebrate. Here are seven you truly don’t want to miss, both in person and online.

In Conversation with Elliott Hundley

Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Join Adjunct Curator David Pagel in a livestream conversation with artist Elliott Hundley, whose work is featured in Telling Stories: Reframing the Narratives—a robust online exhibition of work by eight contemporary artists who transform their unique personal histories into participatory dramas. Online registration is free but required. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Craft Aid for North Fork Breweries

Friday, July 3, 8–10 p.m.

Jamesport Farm brewery hosts two “live shows” featuring Jan Hanna Band, Who Are Those Guys, Shephard the Breeze, Barbados Slim, Slingshot and members of ’70s Rock Parade that can be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and the Craft Aid website. The concerts are free to view, but donations are strongly encouraged to support North Fork breweries. Each brewery will release their own limited-edition Craft Aid beer, which can be purchased at their individual tasting rooms. 631-494-2978, craftaid.org

Southampton Fresh Air Home Fireworks Display

Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

For the past 32 years, Southampton Fresh Air Home has lit up the sky every July 4 weekend, as part of its annual American Picnic fundraiser. While the picnic has been cancelled this year, the fireworks spectacular will once again celebrate the holiday with a mesmerizing display, making it the only large-scale July 4, 2020 fireworks show on the East End. Blasting off from a barge in the middle of Shinnecock Bay, fireworks will be visible from the west side of the Shinnecock Inlet to Coopers Beach. Keep in mind that parking is prohibited on Dune Road and Meadow Lane after 6 p.m. Those viewing the event can listen to the accompanying soundtrack on 104.7 WELJ radio. The event may be free to onlookers, but Southampton Fresh Air Home asks that viewers consider donating to their vital services for youth with physical disabilities. sfah.org

Norman Carton: 1950s/60s Works on Paper

On view July 3 through July 20

In its first in-person exhibition of the summer, Quogue Gallery showcases a stunning collection of 1950s and ’60s paintings on paper by Norman Carton. As the 15 featured works in gouache triumphantly show, Carton had plenty of room to experiment with color in the Abstract Expressionist style. The gallery is open noon–5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9427, quoguegallery.com

Sunset Silent Disco

Sunday, July 5, 5 p.m.

End your 4th of July weekend with a bang at Southampton Social Club’s silent disco! Dinner, cocktails and bottle service at the cabanas and garden begin at 5 p.m., with DJ Bad kicking off the epic tunes in attendees’ headphones at 6 p.m. Reservations are required to party, so sign up before you miss your chance. And check out the SSC website for details on live music and other fun beginning Thursday. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Full Buck Moon Hike with FLPG

Sunday, July 5, 9 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) and Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt (FLPG) on a leisurely-paced, one-hour hike, through open-field trails. After the hike, stay for light refreshments and convivial conversation. Email registration is free but required at info@sofo.org, and the walk is limited to 25 people. Masks and gloves will be provided. 377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Sag Harbor Cinema Drive-In Series

Sunday, July 5, 9 p.m.

Enjoy renowned cinema from the comfort of your car, Sunday nights at Havens Beach in Sag Harbor. The July 5 screening is Kathryn Bigelow’ s quintessential 1991 surf-crime-action film Point Break. In it, rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) infiltrates a surf crew he believes to be criminals, only to fall prey to the charms of their leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). The screening begins at 9:30 p.m., and tickets are available online. sagharborcinema.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.