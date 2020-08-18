Bring France to You with the East End’s Best of the Best French Cuisine

With international travel restrictions as strict as they are, you can’t exactly take a romantic trip to Paris right now. Luckily, the East End’s French restaurants are open for dining and takeout, bringing France’s iconic flavors right to you. This Takeout Tuesday, enjoy the Best of the Best French cuisine in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Pierre’s

Delivery and dining available.

Open Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Gold

Le Charlot

Dining available.

Open daily, Noon–6:45 p.m.

36 Main Street, Southampton

631-353-3222

Silver

Bistro Été

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open Sunday, Tuesday–Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 5–11 p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

Bronze

Le Chef Southampton

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 1–9 p.m.

75 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-8581, lechefbistro.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Red Rooster Bistro

Dining available.

Open Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.

4805 Depot Lane, Cutchogue

631-734-8267, redroosterbistro.com

Gold

Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn

Takeout, delivery and dining available.

Open Wednesday–Saturday, Noon–9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

150 Main Street, Stony Brook

631-751-0555, lessings.com/restaurant-mirabelle

Silver

La Plage

Takeout and dining available.

Open Sunday, 2–9 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

131 Creek Road, Wading River

631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com

Check out all of our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and visit DansBOTB.com to find more Hamptons and North Fork businesses and personalities.