Bring France to You with the East End’s Best of the Best French Cuisine

With international travel restrictions as strict as they are, you can’t exactly take a romantic trip to Paris right now. Luckily, the East End’s French restaurants are open for dining and takeout, bringing France’s iconic flavors right to you. This Takeout Tuesday, enjoy the Best of the Best French cuisine in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.
HAMPTONS
Platinum
Pierre’s
Delivery and dining available.
Open Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton
631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com
Gold
Le Charlot
Dining available.
Open daily, Noon–6:45 p.m.
36 Main Street, Southampton
631-353-3222
Silver
Bistro Été
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Sunday, Tuesday–Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 5–11 p.m.
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-466-5770, bistroete.com
Bronze
Le Chef Southampton
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Tuesday–Sunday, 1–9 p.m.
75 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-8581, lechefbistro.com
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Red Rooster Bistro
Dining available.
Open Tuesday–Sunday, Noon–9 p.m.
4805 Depot Lane, Cutchogue
631-734-8267, redroosterbistro.com
Gold
Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn
Takeout, delivery and dining available.
Open Wednesday–Saturday, Noon–9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
150 Main Street, Stony Brook
631-751-0555, lessings.com/restaurant-mirabelle
Silver
La Plage
Takeout and dining available.
Open Sunday, 2–9 p.m.; Monday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.
131 Creek Road, Wading River
631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com
