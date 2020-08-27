Ralph Macchio’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Hits Netflix August 28

East Hampton’s Ralph Macchio stars in Cobra Kai, hitting Netflix August 28.

The series, which follows Macchio’s character, Daniel, from The Karate Kid film series as a grown man who gets drawn back into the world of competitive karate with rival Johnny (William Zabka), originally premiered on Youtube Red/Premium in 2018. The Sony Pictures production’s first two season have been moved to Netflix, with a third to follow.

From Netflix: Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. The acclaimed and much-talked-about Cobra Kai was named 2018’s Best Drama by Rotten Tomatoes, earning a rare 100% Fresh rating for its first season. It has received two Emmy nominations. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Together, the trio conceived of this new Karate Kid storyline that picks-up decades after the original film ends. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

Macchio is a Long Island native and splits his time between Miller Place and East Hampton.

Watch the trailer above.