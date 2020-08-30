Rare Shepard Fairey Work at VSOP Art + Design Projects in Greenport

A rare work by iconic artist Shepard Fairey is at VSOP Art + Design Projects in Greenport.

The “OBEY X Misfits” is a paper collage affixed to plywood and features the same design that Fairey created for the OBEY X Misfits clothing and merchandise campaign in 2017 for the rock band. This work on paper, never made available to the public, stands at 8 feet tall and 4 feet wide, and features the logo that Fairey created in response to the commission request.

VSOP notes that “a very good possibility exists that this is, in fact, the only, full scale, nearly in-tact, OBEY x Misfits piece in existence. These genuine Shepard Fairey street art wheatpaste posters are typically torn from their substrates and destroyed quickly after their discovery, because of their tremendous desirability and value to collectors.”

Fairey is a graphic artist and social activist. Fairey blurs the boundary between traditional and commercial art through type and image, communicating his brand of social critique via prints, murals, stickers, and posters in public spaces. He is perhaps best known for his 2008 Hope campaign, a portrait of then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

The asking price for the piece is $85,000.