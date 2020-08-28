Shelter Island Design Walk: A Day of Décor Insights and Home Inspiration

The Fredric Bernstein Design Studio & Fine Décor Gallery presents the inaugural Shelter Island Design Walk on Saturday, August 29.

The day-long event offers an opportunity to visit six Shelter Island–based interior designers at their studios and shops. Guests are invited to listen to talks by designers from Fredric Bernstein Design, Ram Design, Heiberg Cummings, Dirt, Marika’s and Patricia McGrath Design about their design philosophies and inspirations.

“Cristina Peffer of Ram Design reached out to me to forge a collaborative and supportive relationship as fellow Shelter Island designers and store owners,” says Bernstein. “The spirit of the gesture inspired me to bring together other designers on the island to celebrate our unique approaches to interior design along with ties that bind us together on this special island. I hope we can continue as well as grow the Shelter Island Design Walk year after year.”

The day begins with Marika’s “Treasure Finder Talk,” from 9–10 a.m. Then, Fredric Bernstein Design hosts the “Fine Decor Punk” discussion from 10:30–11:30 a.m. In the afternoon, a discussion on “Nature in Design” takes place at Ram Design from noon–1 p.m. Next up is “Philosophy of Home” at Dirt from 1:30–2:30 p.m., followed by “Introducing Dienst + Dotter” at Heiberg Cummings from 3–4 p.m. The day concludes at Patricia McGrath Design with a talk on “Modern Coastal Living” from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Social distancing protocols will be in place at each location. A portion of proceeds from sales made that day will benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

Reservations are not required. For more details, visit @shelterislanddesignwalk on Instagram or fredricbernstein.com.