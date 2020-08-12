Step Inside the Hamptons Virtual Home Show Now

Summertime at home has taken on a whole new look these days. As the home has increasingly become more of a focal point than ever before for families, people are planning home-improvement projects in growing numbers and they are searching for services that will bring renewed beauty and utility, increased value and added levels of enjoyment to their surroundings.

How you go about finding the best home-service providers is also changing. Safety and social distancing are essential, from the planning stages through the completion of any project. Now more than ever, homeowners need new, innovative and engaging ways to find the service-providers with whom they want to do business. Those businesses, of course, are constantly searching for ways to get in front of potential clients.

So we created the Hamptons Virtual Home Show.

As the first-of-its-kind gathering of home professionals, the Hamptons Virtual Home Show will offer a one-of-a-kind showplace you’ll want to visit time and again. Exclusively online at HamptonsHomeShow.com, it offers the perfect setting in which you can safely browse businesses, visit virtual exhibitor booths and find an incredible range of products and services.

True home-services professionals understand the importance of working to create homes that are not only luxurious—inside and out—but also safe, durable, attractive, cost-effective, energy efficient and technologically advanced. They also know how, in this day and age, it is imperative to be able to interact with you in as many different ways as possible. These are the businesses you will find at the Hamptons Virtual Home Show, just as you always have in the pages of Dan’s Papers and online at DansPapers.com and DansBOTB.com.

Maybe you’re looking for companies building custom homes or offering inspired renovations. Perhaps you want to speak to experts in land development or find an award-winning landscape architect. Pest control and tick-spraying experts? Yes, they’ll be there. Superior solar power options? We’ve got that. The latest in high-tech security? Yes, we’ve got that, too. Interior design, moving and storage, lawn and tree care, power washing, house painting…

The Hamptons Virtual Home Show brings together the top service providers with homeowners searching for the best products, the most innovative solutions and the highest level of service.

Get ready to step inside.

EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE VIRTUAL VENUE

The Hamptons Virtual Home Show takes place in a state-of-the-art virtual venue that provides easy access to every guest, interactive experiences and more. You can get there from the comfort of your own couch, while you’re at the beach or sitting in your backyard. Once you enter the show by signing up at HamptonsHomeShow.com—IT’S FREE!—you will step inside a world where you can explore a range of products and projects, but also where you will be entertained and educated by expert speakers, and inspired by an endless array of ideas that you can then make reality at your own home.

Virtual Home Show Lobby

This is your gateway to all the Hamptons Virtual Home Show has to offer. You will get an overview to the businesses waiting to meet with you and find the entrances to our Exhibitors Hall and Auditorium.

Attendees can visit the Hamptons Virtual Home Show from the comfort and safety of their own homes, as well as on-the-go from any device—phones, laptops, desktops, tablets. It’s the first-ever home show for the East End that comes right into every home! And because the show is open 24/7, you can visit again and again, at any time that is best for you.

Exhibitors Hall

Just one click and you’ll be ushered inside the Hamptons Virtual Home Show Exhibitors Hall, where you will find businesses waiting to show you all they have to offer. With a beautiful Hamptons beach scene as the backdrop through the “windows” of the hall, you can scroll and stroll and browse the exhibits at your leisure. When you’re ready to learn more about a particular business, simply click on that booth.

At every booth you will find detailed information about that exhibitor’s business, be able to see photos and videos of their work, download brochures and special offers, visit their websites, ask questions, set up one-on-one appointments and more.

Builders, landscape architects, lawn care, solar power, painters, power washers, irrigation, interior designers, security experts, pool companies, pest control experts, arborists, closet designers, cabinet makers… No matter what service a home needs, you’ll find an expert in the Exhibitors Hall of the Hamptons Virtual Home Show.

Auditorium

In addition to showcasing the top home services professionals serving the East End (and beyond), the Hamptons Virtual Home Show invites you to sit back and enjoy talks with home-industry professionals as they speak in our virtual auditorium. You won’t want to miss in-depth discussions about the best projects for adding value to your home, interior design tips and trends and more!