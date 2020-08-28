Top Five East End Events This Weekend: August 28–31, 2020

There’s much fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, both in-person and virtually. Here are five of your most promising options—including a Zoom discussion with Dame Julie Andrews, a day of tennis for a good cause, an interior design tour and more!

Eugene Healy: Recent Paintings

Now through September 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Quogue Gallery presents Eugene Healy: Recent Paintings, an exhibition of 23 works newly painted by the artist. Healy paints abstractions of shore scenes with oil, watercolor, encaustic, oil crayon, lacquers and colored pencil on boards, paper and canvas. Quogue Gallery, 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9427,quoguegallery.com

“I Have a Dream” Zoom Discussion

Friday, August 28, 5 p.m.

How far have we come? How far do we still need to go to attain racial equality? Inspired by the student-organized June rally for Black Lives Matter, Shelter Islanders will engage in a spirited Zoom discussion on the 57th anniversary of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic speech. Moderated by Shelter Island High School history teacher Peter Miedema, panelists include Cliff Clark, Benjamin Dyett, Julie Karpeh, Aterahme Lawrence and Jose Montalvo. Register at silibrary.org.

First Annual Shelter Island Design Walk

Saturday, August 29, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Join Fredric Bernstein Design for the inaugural Shelter Island Design Walk this Saturday. The day features a chance to visit six Shelter Island interior designers in their own studios and shops. Throughout the day, guests are invited to hear designers from Fredric Bernstein Design, Ram Design, Heiberg Cummings, Dirt, Marika’s and Patricia McGrath Design speak about their signature design philosophies and inspirations. The Shelter Island Design Walk also includes opportunities to meet with affiliated artists and enjoy appetizers. Reservations are not required, but social distancing is required at each location. A portion of proceeds from sales made will benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry. For the full schedule, visit instagram.com/shelterislanddesignwalk.

JMTP Pro-Am Tennis Tournament

Saturday, August 29, 2–11 p.m.

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project is back for its sixth annual Pro Am at SPORTIME Amagansett. Because of COVID-19, the planned tennis legends are unable to join this year, making community support even more critical. It will be a great afternoon of tennis and every dollar that is raised will help fund scholarships and programs for local kids. For more information and tickets, or to donate, visit jmtpny.org/proam2020 or contact JMTP at info@jmtpny.org or 212-792-8500.

Backstage with Marcia Milgrom Dodge: Bay Street Theater’s Simeon’s Gift

Monday, August 31, 7 p.m.

Bay Street Theater’s online interview series, Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes from Productions Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, comes to an epic conclusion with Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, author Emma Walton, who will discuss their Bay Street production Simeon’s Gift. The series provides an intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests share insightful and entertaining stories from behind the stage curtain. Registration for the Zoom meeting is $20. Visit baystreet.org for more information.

