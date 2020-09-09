A Perfect 10 with Executive Chef Scott Kampf

There’s only one way to celebrate a decade of culinary excellence in the Hamptons. Well, let’s make that 10 ways. That’s how Scott Kampf, Executive Chef at Southampton Social Club, Union Burger Bar and Union Sushi & Steak, feels about it, and who are we to disagree?

With both Southampton Social Club and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks celebrating 10 year milestones here in 2020, Chef Kampf decided to create a one-night-only menu that he will be serving up on Thursday, September 17, to those lucky enough to make a reservation before all the tables are gone. A Perfect 10: The Dinner is a tasting menu of 10 dishes for which Kampf is already famous, along with a few new twists, served at socially distanced outdoor tables under the stars. As you get ready for this quintessentially Hamptons night out, take a little time to savor 10 fun facts about the chef behind what will be the year’s most unforgettable meal.

He’s Gone 10 for 10

Chef Kampf has served up sushi, tacos, burgers and more at all Dan’s Taste of Summer events since the first Taste of Two Forks in 2011. No chef has dished out more deliciousness with Dan’s!

Yes, That Was Him You Saw on TV

Knives blazing, he was featured in the heated competition of Iron Chef America, and Chef Gordon Ramsay invited him to be a rescue chef on Kitchen Nightmares.

Simply the Best

Every one of Chef Kampf’s kitchens has turned out fare so fabulous, they have all garnered awards from discriminating diners in the annual Dan’s Best of the Best. Union Sushi & Steak opened this summer, so he’s looking to add to that trophy case.

He’s on a Roll

The most talked-about new culinary offering in the Hamptons this summer has been the Union Roll, the ultimate reinvention of the surf-and-turf concept that is served only at Union Sushi & Steak…and The Perfect 10 Dinner!

Just Desserts…Or Is That Desert?

If he was stuck on a desert island, this chef’s survival pack would be “Honey Smacks, milk, Coca-Cola, avocado and turkey—in that order.”

Praise for the Braise

His braised short ribs have been selected as a starring dish of former T-Mobile CEO John Legere’s Facebook Live show, Slow Cooker Sunday.

If He Were Making a Dish for Another Chef, He Would Serve…

“Striped Bass Provençal over black forbidden rice and roasted asparagus.” Spoiler Alert 2: You don’t need to be a chef to taste Chef Kampf’s brilliant striped bass—you just need to be quick and check out the menu below, and then book your table!

Chef Loves Local

When he’s packing for an East End picnic, his basket will include, “our local fresh tomatoes, a summer corn salad from our corn and a nice piece of cheese from Mecox Dairy.

His Dream Dinner Guests Would Be…

Anthony Bourdain, Julia Child and his wife, Darra. “Anthony Anthony Bourdain because of his vast life, the vast traveling, the endless knowledge. My wife, of course, because I love her. Every day of my life with her is always good. Julia Child was a big influence on me learning how to cook. I couldn’t afford to take people out to dinner, so I felt being a Renaissance man and learning how to cook was the way to go. And she was on TV at that time in my life, and I learned five solid dishes, and that’s where it started. The meal would be a simple grilled vegetables, Great steaks and chicken. It wouldn’t be all about the meal, it would be about the people and conversations.”

He Has a Menu Just for You and Here Is the Sneak Peek

You can be among the very few to enjoy Chef Kampf’s one-night-only 10 Course Tasting Menu when you book your table for The Perfect 10 dinner at Southampton Social Club!

A PERFECT 10 TASTING MENU

Sushi—Union Roll Lobster and avocado topped with marinated skirt steak, eel sauce and yuzu mayo

Tuna Tower Avocado, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce

Fresh Burrata with Heirloom Tomato, basil oil and balsamic

Lamb Lollipop over a shiitake mushroom, edamame & roasted corn succotash

Striped Bass Provençal with charred farro

Lobster Ravioli with tomato seawater broth

Cold Poached Shrimp Gazpacho Shooter

Bao Bun Hoisin barbecue cut pork loin, crispy onions

Duck Egg Roll Duck confit, broccoli slaw, hoisin, peanut and sweet Thai chili sauces

Classic Creme Brûlée

*Items will not be served in this order and are subject to change.

Hurry and reserve your table now for A Perfect 10: The Dinner at Southampton Social Club on Thursday, September 17. One seating only at 6 p.m. Visit SocialClub10.com for reservations and more info.