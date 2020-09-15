Sink Your Teeth into the East End’s Best of the Best Burgers

Niche “national” holidays have been created for what seems like all 365 days on the calendar to entice you to taste the gamut of foods and beverages on the market. Try your first bite of stuffed mushrooms on February 4, eggs Benedict on April 16 and strawberry rhubarb pie on June 9. On August 14 you’re encouraged to eat a Creamsicle while drinking Kool-Aid—the list goes on! One day that seems almost unnecessary is National Cheeseburger Day on September 18, because what American needs to be reminded of the endless bliss that comes from sinking your teeth into a meaty (or veggie) burger? The endless topping, sauce, bun and patty options and the incredible way each combination creates a unique sensation of flavors and textures makes burgers a tempting option for any meal. (Breakfast burger, anyone?)

If your mouth is watering from all this burger talk, then consider ordering yourself a hearty meal from one of the East End’s 2019 Best of the Best award–winning burger restaurants, as voted for by readers and foodies across the Hamptons and North Fork. Don’t see your favorite burger joint on the list below? Vote for them and all your top East End businesses and personalities in the 2020 Best of the Best contest at DansBOTB.com!

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Union Burger Bar

Open Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

Gold

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Will reopen soon, but Tully’s Fish Market & Snack Shack serves burgers daily, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Both located at 78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3968, tullysfishmarket.com

Silver

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Open Wednesday–Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–10 p.m.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Bronze

The Springs Tavern

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 4–9 p.m.

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

First and South

Open Monday–Friday, 3–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

100 South Street, Greenport

631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com

Gold

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Open Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

Open Tuesday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Thursday–Monday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Bronze

O’Mally’s

Open Monday–Friday, Noon–Midnight; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight

44780 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-2111, omallysnorthfork.com

Visit DansBOTB.com to find more 2019 Best of the Best award-winning businesses and personalities, and vote for your favorites in the 2020 contest!