Five Fantastic Hamptons Live Music Events for Labor Day Weekend

Live music is as alive as ever on the East End (just with more safety precautions in place)! Celebrate Labor Day weekend 2020 at these five can’t-miss concerts, both in-person and livestreamed.

Music on the Terrace: Lynn Blue Band

Friday, September 4, 6 p.m.

The Parrish Art Museum’s popular concert series rocks Labor Day weekend with local favorite Lynn Blue Band, whose classic rock, folk rock, blues, alternative and original music have been heard all over the East End. While tickets to the outdoor show are sold-out, anyone can sign up to livestream the concert for free. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Outdoor Concert: The HooDoo Loungers

Saturday, September 5, 6 p.m.

With a strict capacity limit and a band as popular as The HooDoo Loungers, dubbed the East Coast’s New Orleans Party band, it didn’t take this concert long to sell out. Luckily, there will be a standby line along the Jobs Lane entrance to the lawn where the socially distanced concert is being held. If you don’t feel like standing around waiting to see if you can get in, why not explore the Southampton Art Walk that will be going on at the same time. You’ll more than likely still hear the music from the galleries along Main Street and Jobs Lane. southamptonartscenter.org

The Rites of Spring Music Festival’s COUNTERPOINT

Saturday, September 5, 7–9 p.m.

The Rites of Spring Music Festival returns to Custer Observatory, presenting this live performance outdoors under the stars. This concert presents a range of pieces for solo cello and electronics. Each piece places the cello in conversation with an altered version of itself. Each work differently approaches the dialogue between the live instrument and technology, via transformation, replication, repetition and amplification. Tickets are $35 for the outdoor concert and $25 for the accompanying Zoom livestream. 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. eventbrite.com

The Duke Pitchforks 10th Anniversary Livestream

Saturday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) presents The Duke University Pitchforks, the first all-male a cappella group founded on campus in 1979. For the past nine summers, The Pitchforks have performed at WHBPAC in a show that reunites current members as well as alumni, blending new material with the classics, to create a super-group of singers with hits for all ages. And this year will be no exception. In true 2020 fashion, The Pitchforks will livestream their performance from the famed WHBPAC Mainstage. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Laurie Anderson & Christian McBride in Concert

Saturday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Watch as legendary artists come together in a showcase for their respective versatility and the pliability of jazz and the avant-garde. This will be a one-time-only broadcast streamed live in front of a small, socially distanced audience at the beautiful John Drew Backyard Theater at Guild Hall’s Furman Garden. The two are joined by special guest Rubin Kodheli. Tickets are $20. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org