Hampton Coffee Company Opens New Shop in Montauk

(L-R) Hampton Coffee Manager Maria Santos, Facilities Director Orvil Atkinson, co-owner Theresa Belkin, District Manager Jenn Murdock, co-owner Jason Belkin, and Manager Juliana Cota with Jason and Theresa’s children Oran (L) and Cian Belkin (R) holding the giant scissors.
Just in time for National Coffee Day, Southampton–based Hampton Coffee Company has opened its fifth location. The local, family-owned company’s newest espresso bar and café debuted in Montauk, right in the middle of town, at the corner of Montauk Highway and Carl Fisher Plaza. Hampton Coffee Company in Montauk features a large outdoor patio seating area for guests to enjoy, as well as a covered porch for inclement weather. Proceeds from their grand opening and ribbon-cutting benefited the Montauk Fire Department.

In addition to their Italian-style hot, iced and blended coffee beverages, the menu features their baked-on-premises bakery items like signature scones, muffins, chocolate croissants and cinnamon rolls, as well as hot breakfast and lunch items.  Everything is homemade in the store, with selections including their popular vegan “happy wrap,” a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, turkey chipotle BLT wrap and grilled chicken piccata panino. A rotating choice of soups and salads round out the menu. Desserts include a double chocolate chip brownie and freshly baked cookies.

Roasting coffee at Hampton Coffee.

The Montauk location is managed by locals Juliana Cota of Water Mill and Maria Santos of Southampton. “We have been wanting to open in Montauk for so long,” said company co-owner Jason Belkin in a statement. “We were just waiting for the perfect opportunity to become a part of this community. Until now, we didn’t have any locations east of our Water Mill café, so we hope this is just the first of several new Hampton Coffee locations we can open in the Town of East Hampton.” 

Visit hamptoncoffeecompany.com for more information.

