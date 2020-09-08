Hamptons Celebrity Instagram Roundup: Labor Day Weekend 2020

Families and individuals across the East End enjoyed a fun and relaxing Labor Day weekend, posting photos of their activities on Instagram for the world to like and comment on. Here’s what our Hamptons celebrities got up to.

Water Mill power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a sweet family photo in their Labor Day whites. Wondering where J-Lo got that stunning dress? It’s a Handkerchief Embroidered Gown designed and sold online by Southamptonite Tory Burch. Check out the alternate shot posted to Lopez’s account.

Sag Harbor supermodel Christie Brinkley took to the sea with son Jack Brinkley-Cook, daughter Alexa Ray Joel, Alexa’s fiance Ryan Gleason, Water Mill animal advocate Jill Rappaport, Footwear News editorial director Michael Atmore and adorable rescue pup Chester.

Sag Harborite Andy Cohen and his young son Benjamin enjoyed one final Hamptons beach day before saying goodbye to summer.

View this post on Instagram Bye, summer ♥️☀️ A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Sep 7, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

Over the weekend, Montauker Julianne Moore took her adorable Chihuahua mix, Milly, for a walk around New York City before giving her a smooch.

Rather than use the whole weekend to relax, Bridgehamptonite Madonna spent her Labor Day working on her screenplay, a collaborative project with Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody. Judging by the hefty transcript shown in the photo, the team seems to have made serious headway since the August 7 announcement.

View this post on Instagram In honor of labor day I will work……….💪🏼 #screenplay A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 7, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

East Hampton couple Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrated their sixth anniversary on September 6. In Burtka’s post, he writes, “Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can’t believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life.” See Harris’s wedding day throwback below.

