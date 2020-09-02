Labor Day Weekend Dining and Takeout on the East End

Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are gearing up for a big Labor Day weekend, with DJs, specials and new offerings. Here are the East End restaurants offering something different for the holiday.

Hamptons

Bobby Van’s in Bridgehampton is now taking Labor Day meal orders from their Butcher Shoppe. Meats include porterhouse steaks, filet mignon, domestic lamb chops and chicken breasts, which can be paired with their ready-to-heat soup du jour, lobster truffled mac ‘n’ cheese, creamed spinach, Clams Casino, Oysters Rockefeller and more. Orders should be placed at least 24 hours in advance. 2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Lobster rolls are back at Cappelletti! Celebrate the last weekend of the Hamptons summer with lobster-filled rolls, quesadillas, risotto, tortellini, salad and more. 3284 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7800, cappellettirestaurant.com

Claude’s Restaurant at Southampton Inn recently transformed into “The Great American Picnic Place,” and that premise sounds all the sweeter on a three-day weekend with the family. The menu consists of breakfast favorites, sandwiches, salads, soups and freshly baked sweets paired with rosé or bubbly, fruit smoothies or homemade iced tea. Picnic baskets are available daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and can be enjoyed in the courtyard, at Agawam Park or at home. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Bring an authentic taste of Greece to your backyard BBQ this Labor Day weekend with an at-home BBQ package from Elaia Estiatorio. Executive Chef Radu Grigore is preparing and seasoning quality ready-to-grill meats to make meal preparation a breeze. Options include Chicken Souvlaki, Bifteki and Lamb Chops, all of which come with bags of pita and one quart of house-made Tzatziki. The restaurant is also open for outdoor dining. 95 School Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

Highway Restaurant & Bar is bringing their Autostrada pizza oven right to your backyard this Labor Day weekend. A pizzaiolo will be onsite to make Neapolitan pies to order including Margarita, Fungi and Dolce Inferno, plus other Italian specialties. 290 Montauk Hwy, East Hampton. 631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

Newly opened Main Street Tavern offers a premier setting for outdoor dining this Labor Day weekend, with their 54-seat open-air beer garden and strategically placed plants providing privacy to diners. Guests can enjoy elevated tavern dishes like Fish & Chips, Tavern Wings and lighter dishes like the Farro Salad, then wash it down with a margarita or rosé growler. 177 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-0400, mainstreettavern.com

Get your Labor Day order in for Mark’s Quality Meats & Gourmet Seafood home delivery. From buffalo burgers, chateaubriand and bacon-wrapped filet mignon to lemon chicken cutlets, veal stew and pork tenderloin to shrimp kebabs, tilapia parmesan and mahi-mahi, everything on the seemingly endless menu is vacuum-sealed for maximum freshness and protection. 516-330-4221, marksqualitymeats.com

Have you tried the takeout and delivery options at Pierre’s market yet? Create your own sandwich, burger or salad, or surprise the family with a Labor Day weekend Parisian breakfast platter or charcuterie platter. And end the holiday with a tart, cake or individual pastries. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

NYC favorite S. Ottomanelli & Sons is bringing their freshly cut prime, dry-aged and choice all-natural meats to the Hamptons. This holiday weekend, cook up their top-tier tomahawk steaks, boneless leg of lamb, pork loin roast, chicken wings or famous prime rib roast. 718-651-5544, ottomanelli.com

Southampton Social Club is bringing the tunes this Labor Day weekend with three nights of DJs, garden dining, cabanas, cocktails and bottle service. Things kick off on Friday, September 4 with DJ Lomo, who’s followed up by DJ Loki on Saturday, September 5. On Sunday, September 6, the Social Club is hosting the Silent Disco Spin Off—an epic battle of the beats between DJs, Martial, Joey Sik and Kyle KXTZ. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

This Labor Day weekend, why not try a clambake or lobster dinner to-go, courtesy of Stuart’s Seafood Market? Curbside pick-up is available, so place your order early and get ready for some savory surf. 41 Oak Lane, Amagansett. 631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com

North Fork

Labor Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to try Green Hill Kitchen & Que‘s incredible specials! From their Friday Fried Chicken and Daiquiri to their Saturday Smoked Beef Rib to their Sunday French Dip & Old-Fashioned, you can’t go wrong dining in or ordering takeout or delivery. 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Enjoy Labor Day weekend at the North Fork Table & Inn food truck, which is serving Yennicott Oysters with Sauvignon Blanc Mignonette and Wasabi Cocktail, bottle of McCall’s Marjorie’s Rosé and whole steamed lobster with drawn butter, steamed corn, potatoes and Berry Trifle. The holiday menu is served Friday–Sunday, 3–5 p.m., and on Monday, September 7 from 11:30 a.m. until sold out. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

One would have to be crazy to let summer end without enjoying at least one lobster bake, and, luckily, The Preston House & Hotel is hosting a Labor Day weekend Lobsta Bake on Sunday, September 6, from 2–5 p.m. The $65 ticket comes with all you can eat cuisine and one glass of Raphael wine or can of Montauk Brewery beer. Place your reservation while you still can! 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com