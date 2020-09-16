Grapevine

Toasting 10 Terrific Years and Taste of Two Forks

Raise a MODICO Collins to 10 years of Southampton Social Club and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks.

Modico Vodka, the key to a perfect Tom Collins cocktail, Image: 123RF
The perfect night out in the Hamptons deserves the perfect cocktail. We’re sure you’d agree. Of course, once you try it, you’re going to want to make it again at home—and we’ll show you how in a moment—but you know it will be all the better when paired with the 10-course tasting menu that Chef Scott Kampf is creating for a one-night-only, one-seating only dinner tomorrow, September 17, celebrating 10 years of Southampton Social Club and 10 years of Dan’s Taste of Two Forks.

Appropriately enough, they’re calling this dinner A Perfect 10, which is an apt assessment of the MODICO Collins. An effervescent concoction starring Montauk Distilling Company’s MODICO Vodka, which is distilled from three distinct mashes— apple, grape and corn…all sourced in New York State—it’s the perfect way to celebrate a decade of delicious dining and a night in Southampton that you’ll never forget.

MODICO Collins
—2 oz. MODICO Vodka
—1 oz. Agave Nectar
—Squeeze Fresh Lime Juice
—Club Soda
—Bubbly on Top
—Mint Sprig

To Build:
1. In tin, muddle fresh mint with agave nectar, add ice, squeeze fresh lime and MODICO vodka.
2. Shake.
3. Strain over fresh ice in Collins (highball) glass while adding club soda.
4. Leave room for a bubbly (prosecco will do) topper.
5. Add mint sprig & serve.

Raise a MODICO Collins at A Perfect 10: The Dinner on Thursday, September 17 at Southampton Social Club. Visit SocialClub10.com to reserve your table now.  

