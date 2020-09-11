Top Five East End Events This Weekend: September 11–13, 2020

There’s plenty of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, both in-person and virtually. Here are five of your most promising options—including a Grateful Dead tie dye exhibition, a virtual foodie tour and more!

Yoga with Jillian

Friday, September 11, 9:45 a.m.

If your family has gotten a bit out of shape during quarantine, then it may be a good idea to ease them back into a healthier lifestyle with some basic yoga. Join Jillian from Quogue Library for a free virtual yoga class every Friday morning. Adults and children ages 8 and up are welcome. Visit zoom.us/meeting to register.

Landscape Pleasures

September 11–13, Times Vary

Parrish Art Museum presents its 36th annual Landscape Pleasures horticultural event. The weekend features self-guided tours of lush gardens on Shelter Island, an exclusive online discussion moderated by a noted landscape design expert, an art reception and an outdoor screening of Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy. Tickets are$250 and include access to the online presentations, garden tours and Friday evening film. The reception becomes available at the $400 Sponsor Level. Visit parrishart.org/landscapepleasures2020 for more information and tickets.

Grateful Dead Tie-Dye Artist Courtenay Pollock Exhibition

September 12–13, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects, Greenport Tie-Dye Arts and Borghese Vineyard present an exhibition of extraordinary artworks by Courtenay Pollock, the long-time tie-dye artist for the Grateful Dead. The outdoor exhibition features a selection of Pollock’s finest tie-dyed mandalas and tapestries, both brand new pieces as well as large-scale historical works. Pollock’s art and tie-dye shirts, canned and fresh goods from Treiber Farms, vibrational botanicals, fruit ice pops and a selection of vintage Grateful Dead and ’60s ephemera will be available for purchase. On all three days, Greenport Tie-Dye Arts will host tie-dye shirt workshops for kids and adults. Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-603-7736, facebook.com/greenporttiedyearts

Water Mill Museum’s 28th Annual Members’ Art Show Reception

Saturday, September 12, 5–7 p.m.

The Water Mill Museum’s 28th annual Members’ Art Show kicks off with an opening reception this Saturday. The exhibition features the diverse artwork of talented local artists and will be available for viewings Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., through October 4. All displayed pieces are for sale. 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmusem.org

North Fork Foodie Tour 2020

Sunday, September 13, 10 a.m.

The North Fork Reform Synagogue presents the 14th annual North Fork Foodie Tour. While in the past, tourgoers chose from farms, vineyards and artisanal food makers to visit in person, this year participants visit their choices virtually, from the shelter of their own homes. Go behind the scenes at locations that have never been open to the public, including Feisty Acres, The Halyard, KK’s The Farm, Peconic Escargot and Peeko Oysters. Live webinars feature talks and demos on backyard vineyards, challah baking, wine topics with RG|NY Wine and Suhru Wines, winter seed growing and more. Visit northforkfoodietour.com to register.

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.