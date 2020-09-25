Top Six East End Events This Weekend: September 25–27, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Hamptons and North Fork are bursting with exciting events this weekend, both in-person and online. This weekend’s top six events include a concert on the North Fork, a sound bath in the Hamptons and more!

The Pack On Demand

Through Wednesday, September 30

Enjoy three premiere comedy shorts written and directed by Eugene Pack exclusively for Guild Hall. See performances by Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Sherri Shepherd, Dayle Reyfel, Rachel Dratch, Cecily Strong, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy and Andrea Martin. The three comedies have been adapted for virtual viewing in the form of intimate Zoom films, available for rental through September 30. guildhall.org

The Mudflats Live in Concert

Friday, September 25, 5 p.m.

The Mudflats band—comprising twin fiddles, banjo, mandolin, guitar, upright bass and drums—has become synonymous with the North Fork music scene. Inspired by the creative melting pot of music that grew out of the southern Appalachian region, where the Celtic fiddle met the rhythms of the African banjo, the Mudflats have created an original sound by adding innovative harmonies and vocals to the pulsing groove of foot-stomping fiddle tunes and songs that touch the heart. The concert is free but limited to 50 guests. The rain date is Saturday, October 3, 4 p.m. Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Indigenous Perspective Canoe Series

Saturday, September 26, 7:30 a.m.

Join Southampton History Museum for a canoe tour of the Long Island Sound’s ancient waterways led by Shinnecock descendant Chenae Bullock. The tour covers oral Indigenous history, lifeways, songs, plant identification and activism today. Participants must bring their own dry bag, sunscreen, bug spray, hat, sunglasses, life vest and, most importantly, a kayak or canoe with paddles. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 1640 Conscience Point Road, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Immersive Sound Bath Meditation

Saturday, September 26, 10:30 a.m.

Daniel Lauter’s popular series of sound meditations returns to Southampton Arts Center after a temporary switch to an online format. Calm your mind with a soothing, deeply relaxing and immersive soundbath meditation utilizing Lauter’s crystal bowls, gongs, hang drum, Tibetan and Himalayan bells, rain sticks, ocarina, didgeridoo and other objects. This one-of-a-kind experience will melt away stress and leave you calm, recharged, clear-headed and vibrant. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

VSOP Projects Open House

September 26 & 27, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The VSOP Projects gallery is hosting an open house to mark the end of its two current shows—Green Thumb and Please and Thank You. Guests are invited to view these stunning exhibitions before they’re gone for good, and, as an added bonus, they’ll get to meet Green Thumb solo artist Naomi Clark. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Songwriting Circle Livestream

Sunday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) presents the first-ever Songwriting Circle Livestream this Sunday. In February 2020, WHBPAC began the Songwriting Circle under veteran musician Fred Raimondo’s expert musical guidance as a way for aspiring songwriters and musicians to take a deep dive into the art of songcraft while meeting likeminded artists in a world-class performing arts setting. Gathering on the WHBPAC Mainstage and having the chance to perform is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any artist. The talented class of singers and musicians have been dedicated to their craft and are excited to showcase their musical prowess in this exclusive performance. Join Fred Raimondo, Greta Quezada, Jeff LeBlanc, Jack Licitra of Jack’s Waterfall and Black & Sparrow for an unforgettable livestream! The free livestream will air on whbpac.org and Vimeo.

