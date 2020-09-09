Wellness Wednesday: ORA @ Home Acupuncture and More

Many East Enders are currently searching for whatever stress-relieving and immunity-boosting tools they can safely get their hands on. Seeking to fill this need, ORA is bringing acupuncture, cupping, ear seeds, body magnets, tonic flights and more to Hamptons homes.

Based in NoHo, ORA is actively searching for an East End location but couldn’t wait to begin offering services in the area, launching ORA @ Home in August. “Because we focus so much on the individual and their unique needs, we’re able to take that fully customizable experience and bring it in-home—think therapeutic aromatherapy, luxury linens and custom playlists,” says ORA CEO/Founder Kimberly Ross. “We try to create the in-space experience from home!” Acupuncture house calls feature the same level of comfort, privacy and safety as appointments at ORA, with add-ons like tonics, gua sha, cupping and reflexology available.

ORA uses acupuncture to boost the immune system, increase energy level, release endorphins into the body and help regulate serotonin, noradrenaline and dopamine. “Acupuncture is an effective tool to fight stress and boost immunity—people need that healing now more than ever,” Ross says.

Acupuncture is also believed to help balance the central nervous system and increase blood circulation, making the body less susceptible to inflammation and other stressors. It has proven effective in helping to treat certain types of nausea, dental pain, addiction, headaches, menstrual cramps, tennis elbow, fibromyalgia, myofascial pain, osteoarthritis, lower back pain, carpal tunnel and asthma, but the list of ailments people have treated with acupuncture is even longer. Some of these include anxiety, insomnia, infertility, sore throat, IBS, hemorrhoids and bronchitis. However, acupuncture isn’t a quick fix or cure-all and must become one small part of a healthy lifestyle.

The thought of acupuncture may seem daunting to some, especially in the current state of world, so one-on-one virtual sessions are offered to first-time clients so they can speak to the acupuncturist about their history, concerns and anything that may be relevant to the treatment. “This should be standard for any acupuncture treatment, regardless of the times,” Ross remarks.

Safety is a top priority for ORA, even in the best of times, so during the pandemic, the ORA @ Home team is taking sanitization a step further. “ORA has always been concerned with safety and cleanliness. Procedures such as sterilizing the treatment area and using gloves have been a part of the standard of care,” Ross says. “As we move outside of our space and into one’s home, we are taking extra precautions to maintain a safe and sanitized treatment experience.”

Ross goes on to explain that all linens are transported in airtight bags to ensure freshness; all equipment is cleaned and sanitized with a medical grade cleanser; and the check-in/check-out process is completely touch and cash free. A touchless temperature check is performed upon ORA’s arrival on both the client and the acupuncturist. If either has an elevated temperature, the appointment can be rescheduled or canceled without penalty. Acupuncturists wear fresh KN95 masks, as well as other PPE, for the duration of the session, and masks will be provided to clients to use when interacting with their acupuncturist.

In addition to acupuncture, helpful tools including ear seeds, body magnets, teas, tonic recipes and cupping materials are available for delivery as well as at ORA @ Home sessions. “Cupping is a great mechanism for detoxifying the body and boosting our blood flow and circulation,” Ross explains. “Ear seeds and body magnets can be applied by a practitioner or by yourself at home and are powerful ways to activate pressure points in the body. Ear seeds can be used to promote sleep, reduce anxiety and create a sense of calm and grounding.” And ORA’s week-long herbal tonic flights boast medicinal, superfood benefits that aid in immunity, anti-aging and detoxing.

Visit oraspace.com/blog/virtual-sessions to book a virtual session with an ORA acupuncturist. To browse the online shop, visit oraspace.shop/collections/all.

Read more Wellness Wednesday