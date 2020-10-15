Top 15 East End Live Events This Week: October 23–29, 2020

There’s so much to do and see on the East End this week, with a great many live events to take part in—from outdoor film screenings to art scavenger hunts and more! Check out this week’s top 15 live events on the East End, none of which you really want to miss.

A Night of Ghost Stories

Friday, October 23, 7 p.m.

Join the Sag Harbor Whaling Museum for a night of socially distanced, blood-curdling, true ghost stories that will have you raving in terror. Doughnuts and cider will be on-hand to ease some of the intense fright. Registration is $25 and required. 200 Main Street, Sag harbor. sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

Film and Talk: Aggie

Friday, October 23, 8:45 p.m.

Aggie is a feature-length documentary that explores the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes “Aggie” Gund, who sod a multimillion-dollar painting to benefit social justice. The in-person screening at Parrish Art Museum will be followed by a pre-recorded conversation with Agnes Gund, Catherine Gund and Dorothy Lichtenstein on-screen. Tickets are $30. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Searching for Red-backed Salamanders

Saturday, October 24, 10:30 a.m.

Join Jake Kushner for a chance to learn about the secret life of the eastern red-backed salamander as you roll logs and stones in search of these fascinating critters. Registration is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Community Day

Saturday, October 24, 12:30–3 p.m.

Celebrate the Watermill Center’s reopening by exploring more than 100 collection items installed throughout the 10-acre property in search of the answers to the Watermill Art Quest. Then join Watermill Alum Katie Down for a “sound painting” movement workshop while enjoying light refreshments and live music by Native American flutist, Eric LaPointe. 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, October 24, 5–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy family-friendly, socially distant, spooky thrills at this year’s drive-thru version of Trunk-or-Treat! Decorated cars will hand out candy to drive-thru trick-or-treaters at Stotzky Memorial Park. Registered cars will be entered into a costume contest for best decorated vehicle. Columbus Avenue, Riverhead. riverheadrecreation.net

Autumn Social Club

Saturday, October 24, 5 p.m.–2 a.m.

DJ Joey Sik is spinning the hits at the Southampton Social Club’s latest party. Reserve your cabana and get ready to enjoy bottle service, cocktails, dinner and more. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Friday Family Features: Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 23, 6 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, Disney classic Hocus Pocus will be screened on Southampton Arts Center’s west lawn. In the film, a teenage virgin accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who must be stopped before they can achieve immortality. Tickets to the screening are $10. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Kettlebell Class in the Vines

Fridays through October 30, 9 a.m.

Join Kindsey McClear at Wölffer Estate Vineyard for a kettlebell strength training class in the vines. Relish in the serenity of the beautiful property while stimulating your body, mind and soul. Online registration is $30. 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Harbes Farms Jamesport U-Pick

Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

Harbes Farms Jamesport is a fun-filled fall destination with acres of pumpkin picking and apple picking, plus roasted super-sweet corn, apple cider doughnuts, hayrides and a large corn maze. 1223 Maine Road, Jamesport. 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Stakey’s Corn Maze

Open daily through October 31.

Challenge yourself to our three-acre corn maze. Sizzle your senses and pit your wits trying to find your way through the large puzzle. Answer the trivia questions correctly and you’ll be guided in the right direction, but answer incorrectly and you’ll find yourself in circles. Tickets are $7. 270 West Lane, Aquebogue. 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com

Private Guided Wine Country Tour

Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Long Island Bike Tours take your group of up to six people on an intimate and private tour experience through the bucolic North Fork. eastendbiketours.com

Long Island Restaurant Week

Through Sunday, October 25.

The tri-annual culinary celebration returns with new prix fixe deals at several Hamptons and North Fork restaurants including Anker, Cowfish, The Preston House & Hotel, Union Sushi & Steak and more. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

Now through Monday, October 26.

Sign up by October 25 to walk or run any 5K, then submit your times by October 26. All race proceeds support the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. shelterislandfall5k.com

Art Foray at LongHouse

Now through October 31, 4 p.m.

Search the LongHouse Reserve for hidden art installations. If found, take a picture of it and take the artist’s name and #longhouseartforay on Instagram or Facebook to be entered for a chance to win the piece you have found. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. longhouse.org

Cemetery Scavenger Hunt

October 25–November 1.

Visit the graveyard behind St. Mary’s Church in search of the answers needed to complete the Shelter Island Historical Society’s spooky scavenger hunt. Visit the historical society’s website for hunt details, rules and safety precautions. 26 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

