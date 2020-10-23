Dan Rattiner’s Stories

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Brooke Lea Foster

Brooke Lea Foster
Brooke Lea Foster

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode four, Dan speaks with Brooke Lea Foster—author of Summer Darlings and award-winning journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, The Atlantic and numerous other publications—about her work and how the Hamptons is inspiring her new book.

