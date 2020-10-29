Top 5 Non-Halloween East End Events: October 30–November 5, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Yesterday, we shared 13 of the best Halloween events taking place on the East End this weekend, but if scares and costumes aren’t your thing, the Hamptons and North Fork have you covered there, too. Here are five fun events to enjoy this weekend that have nothing to do with ghosts, vampires and the like.

Discussing Fairfield Porter & John Ashbery

Friday, October 30, 5 p.m.

Join Parrish Art Museum Curator Alicia G. Longwell, Ph.D. in an illustrated livestream talk related to the exhibition Housebound: Fairfield Porter and His Circle of Poets and Painters, with Karin Roffman, author of a biography of poet John Ashbery who was a close friend of Porter’s and frequent guest at the artist’s Southampton home. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Spirit’s Promise Anniversary

October 29–November 1.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is hosting a 10-year anniversary, offering varied in-person and virtual experience for adults and children. Festivities include a virtual reunion with founder Marisa Striano on Thursday, guided anniversary tours on Friday and four drive-thru farm tours throughout the weekend. Registration is required. 2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

Art Foray at LongHouse

Now through Saturday, October 31, 4 p.m.

Search the LongHouse Reserve for hidden art installations. If found, take a picture of it and take the artist’s name and #longhouseartforay on Instagram, Facebook or email to be entered for a chance to win the piece you have found. 133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. longhouse.org

The Milk Pail U-Pick

Now through Saturday, October 31.

The Milk Pail boasts an impressive assortment of pumpkins to choose from, plus an expansive orchard full of apples ready to be picked. Apples are sold by the bag, and pumpkins are individually priced. 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill. 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Wizard of Oz Maze

Now through Saturday, October 31.

Dorothy and Toto need your help finding their way home through Harbes Family Farm’s Wizard of Oz Maze. Along the way, you’re likely to meet the Tin Woodsman, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. Tickets are $4.95. 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

