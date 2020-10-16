Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Week: October 16–22, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The East End has many awe-inspiring art exhibitions displayed in (and outside) its galleries and museums this week, too many for one post. This week, check out these five can’t-miss art shows, and look forward to next week’s suggestions.

Goddesses Here & Now Exhibition

Now through Sunday, October 18.

MM Fine Art presents an exhibition of works by multi-disciplinary artists Audrey Flack and Amy Zerner. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

William Quigley Paintings Exhibition

Now through October 23.

Keyes Art Gallery hosts an art show featuring new works by William Quigley in an effort to raise awareness for the Rohhad Association. 53 North Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3588, juliekeyesart.com

Haunted Hallway Exhibit

Now through November 7.

With curious artifacts ranging from coffins, Victorian-era murder weapons and wreaths of human hair, the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s Collection of Creepy Curiosities has no shortage of eccentric objects that stir the darker imagination. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Figurative and Abstract Expressionism Exhibition

Now through November 23.

Figurative and Abstract Expressionism: A Meeting of Masters brings historically recognized masters together with their peers whose significance has been reassessed and brought to light in recent years. quoguegallery.com

Scott Bluedorn’s Bonac Blind

October 17–23.

Explore artist Scott Bluedorn’s latest creation—a floating, off-grid microhome that references traditional Bonac culture of fishing, farming and hunting while also serving as a comment on the erosion of this culture. Register to meet Bluedorn on Saturday. Landing Lane, Springs. parrishart.org

