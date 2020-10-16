Top 5 East End Virtual Events This Week: October 16–22, 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If you’re in the mood to stay in this week, you’ll be happy to know that the East End has several events that you can enjoy from the comfort of home. The most enticing of these virtual events include a ’70s disco telethon, a theatrical adaption of Edgar Allen Poe stories and more!

Sports Memorabilia with Les Wolff

Saturday, October 17, 2 p.m.

Join the Hampton Library for a live Zoom discussion with Les Wolff, who has over 60 years of experience appraising, auctioning, buying, collecting and selling the finest sports collectibles. 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Pietro Cicognani in Conversation

Saturday, October 17, 5 p.m.

Explore the country houses, city dwellings and seaside houses found in the book Pietro Cicognani: Architecture and Design, as actress Isabella Rossellini interviews the master architect. Registration for this Zoom event is free but required. bookhampton.com

Here Come the ’70s Telethon

Saturday, October 17, 8 p.m.

You don’t want to miss Westhampton’s biggest virtual dance party, hosted by the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, so grab your platform shoes and get ready to boogie! Exclusive donation items will be available for purchase. whbpac.org

Ring the Alarm Conversation

Tuesday, October 20, 5 p.m.

Join celebrated Black artists Renee Cox and Sanford Biggers for an open dialogue on art, race and politics. Registration to this virtual event is free but required. guildhall.org

Awake at Night

Tuesday, October 20, 8 p.m.

Witness a theatrical adaptation of three stories by Edgar Allan Poe that celebrate Poe’s gift for the unnerving and strange, while re-imagining his tales in contemporary settings. A Zoom talkback with the cast and director follows. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

