Top Six East End Events This Weekend: October 2–5, 2020

There’s so much to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this weekend, both in-person and online. This weekend’s top six events include a virtual 5K, an artist talk more!



Alicia Longwell in Conversation with Lucien Smith

Friday, October 2, 5 p.m.

Join Chief Curator Alicia Longwell and abstract painter Lucien Smith, whose 10 large-scale paintings from his 2013 Southampton Suite are currently on view, for an illustrated talk, which will also be livestreamed online. Seating in the theater is limited, so advanced registration is required at parrishart.org. Registration is $20.

Joe Delia Virtual Discussion

Saturday, October 3, 3 p.m.

Gold and platinum recording artist Joe Delia is known internationally and locally as a fiery presence on stage, and his film scoring career includes hits including Ms. 45, King of New York and Siberia. Delia is an expert at using music to drive the emotion of a scene, and he’s looking forward to discussing his process and career with Hampton Library. Send questions prior to the virtual event to [email protected]. Visit myhamptonlibrary.org for more info.

Great East End Clean-Up

October 3 & 4

For over a decade, the Great East End Clean-Up has cleaned up litter and debris from public areas throughout Southampton Town. The annual event invites residents of all ages to clean up locations such as roadsides, trails, parks and beaches. For more information and to register, visit southamptontownny.gov or call 631-287-5745. Individuals, as well as groups, are welcome to sign up but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Southampton Town provides garbage bags and recycling center disposal passes at the North Sea Transfer Station and Southampton Town Hall.

2020 GoGreen! Virtual 5K Walk/Run

October 4–11

The Greenport Business Improvement District is hosting a virtual 5K that challenges runners to compete against participants from across Long Island. Race in your neighborhood, local track or anywhere else, just be sure to record your time so you can upload it when you’re done. All participants can pick up their shirt, bib, finisher medal and free beer at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. on Sunday, October 4, and all entrants will also be entered into a raffle to win gift certificates to Greenport Brewery and Blue Duck Bakery. Visit events.elitefeats.com/gogreen20 to sign up.

Private Guided Bike Tour

October 5–9, 10 a.m.

East End Bike Tours’ guided tour is ranked as one of the finest in the Long Island Wine Region. Explore the beauty of the North Fork with a private group of up to six people. The tour lasts approximately 4.5 hours and features wine tastings, customized stopping points, a professional photographer and more. Visit eastendbiketours.com to view the full schedule of tour dates.

The Ladies of Rock, Pop and Soul Drive-In

Monday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.

Join Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at the Westhampton Presbyterian Church for a drive-in screening of The Ladies of Rock, Pop and Soul. Get a look at rare concert footage of Darlene Love, Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, Leslie Gore, Cher, Tina Turner, Donna Summer, The Shangri-Las and others from the comfort of your own car. Tickets are $50 per car and must be purchased in advance on whbpac.org.

