Top 7 Live Events on the East End: November 6–12, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and see on the East End this week, with several exhilarating live events you don’t want to miss. This week’s top happenings include a couple hikes, some local retail therapy and more!

First Friday East Hampton

Friday, November 6.

Held on the first Friday of every month, First Fridays in East Hampton welcomes the community out to enjoy shopping, entertainment, food, drinks, arts, the natural beauty of the area and more. members.easthamptonchamber.com

On-Camera Workshop with Meghan Raffery

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.

Meghan Rafferty, New York casting director, will lead adults and kids ages 13 and up through an engaging and insightful look at the on-camera audition process for film and television at LTV Studios. 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. baystreet.org

Fresh Pond & Bell Estate Hike

Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.

Catch the last colors of fall in the beech woods of Bell Estate on this four-mile hike. There will be some road walking on the return leg, but also a special surprise. Contact leader Rick Whalen at [email protected] to RSVP and receive meeting place information. ehtps.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, November 7, 10:30 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Honoring Take a Hike Day

Sunday, November 8, 10:30 a.m.

Join South Fork Natural History Museum’s Melanie Meade for a 2.3-mile hike past vernal pools that are home to salamanders and toads. Registration is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Register for meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Farmers & Artisan Market

Sundays through November 29, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Shop local in Southampton’s Agawam Park through Thanksgiving weekend. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Montauk Chowder Contest

Now through November 15.

Purchase a chowder mug and enjoy one free cup of chowder redeemable at participating restaurants. montaukchamber.com/2020chowdercontest

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.