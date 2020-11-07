Top 7 Live Events on the East End: November 6–12, 2020

There’s so much to do and see on the East End this week, with several exhilarating live events you don’t want to miss. This week’s top happenings include a couple hikes, some local retail therapy and more!
First Friday East Hampton
Friday, November 6.
Held on the first Friday of every month, First Fridays in East Hampton welcomes the community out to enjoy shopping, entertainment, food, drinks, arts, the natural beauty of the area and more. members.easthamptonchamber.com
On-Camera Workshop with Meghan Raffery
Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.
Meghan Rafferty, New York casting director, will lead adults and kids ages 13 and up through an engaging and insightful look at the on-camera audition process for film and television at LTV Studios. 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. baystreet.org
Fresh Pond & Bell Estate Hike
Saturday, November 7, 10 a.m.
Catch the last colors of fall in the beech woods of Bell Estate on this four-mile hike. There will be some road walking on the return leg, but also a special surprise. Contact leader Rick Whalen at [email protected] to RSVP and receive meeting place information. ehtps.org
Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab
Saturday, November 7, 10:30 a.m.
This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org
Honoring Take a Hike Day
Sunday, November 8, 10:30 a.m.
Join South Fork Natural History Museum’s Melanie Meade for a 2.3-mile hike past vernal pools that are home to salamanders and toads. Registration is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Register for meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Southampton Farmers & Artisan Market
Sundays through November 29, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Shop local in Southampton’s Agawam Park through Thanksgiving weekend. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com
Montauk Chowder Contest
Now through November 15.
Purchase a chowder mug and enjoy one free cup of chowder redeemable at participating restaurants. montaukchamber.com/2020chowdercontest
