Top 7 Virtual Events on the East End: November 6–12, 2020

As the weather gets nippier, it’s natural to want to stay home where it’s cozy, even when you live in a place as gorgeous as the East End. If you plan to stay in this week, consider spending some of that time at these enticing virtual events—including a concert, a Thanksgiving discussion with Florence Fabricant and more!

In Conversation with Jim Dine

Friday, November 6, 5 p.m.

Parrish Art Museum collection artist Jim Dine discusses his work in Field of Dreams and new projects with Chief Curator Alicia Longwell in an online livestream. Registration is free but required. parrishart.org

Ackley Rowe Duo in Concert

Friday, November 6, 7:30 p.m.

Alison Rowe and Taylor Ackley are partners in life and in music. While they primarily perform with the Deep Roots Ensemble their duo concerts always bring a special, intimate character to their well-loved style. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Zumba on Zoom

Saturday, November 7, 9:30 a.m.

Start your Zumba journey with Kyleen Vernon in this virtual series. The $23 registration fee will automatically sign you up for each Saturday morning class through December 19. 631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

Virtual Stirring the Pot Thanksgiving

Sunday, November 8, 11 a.m.

Join Florence Fabricant and special guests Carissa Waechter of Carissa’s The Bakery in East Hampton and Roman Roth of Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack for a special holiday Stirring the Pot. They will discuss all things Thanksgiving—what to serve, what and how to bake and what to drink. Tickets are $10. guildhall.org

Author Talk: Susannah Marren

Monday, November 9, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a virtual meeting with Susan Shapiro Barash, established writer of 13 nonfiction women’s issue books. Registration is free but required. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Six Strangest Presidential Elections

Monday, October 9, 7 p.m.

America has had a history of bizarre presidential elections, starting at least as early as 1800, when our founding fathers proved themselves adept at bitter battles. Join historian Martin Levinson, via Zoom, to discuss six of these contests. To sign up, email Levinson at [email protected]. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Fred Wiseman Tribute

Now streaming.

Sag Harbor Cinema celebrates the work of legendary American filmmaker Frederick Wiseman—featuring three retrospective programs of some of Wiseman’s past work and the release of the great director’s latest film, City Hall. Wednesdays with Wiseman features the master documentarian in conversation with luminaries from his field. All programs will be presented in the Virtual Cinema. sagharborcinema.org

