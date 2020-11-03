Food Seen: Hot East End Dining Ideas for Cooler Days and Nights

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Cabin fever—or self-imposed quarantine(!)—is no match for the East End, especially this fall as we head toward the winter season. Between the freshest seafood New York has to offer, the seemingly endless stretches of beaches and our wineries, there’s no shortage of socially distanced fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Suggestion: Take a fall beach walk after you grab lunch from L&W in Bridgehampton, Almond’s sister venture right next door. They’ve got a variety of delicious ready-made lunch items as well as grab-n-go grocery items like chips and snacks. (Pro tip: Get their olive tapenade.) Snag a few smoked turkey sandwiches along with a caprese salad and house-made brownies to sweeten the deal. Walk it off down Ocean Ave. and thank me later.

RELATED: VOTE FOR THE BEST RESTAURANTS IN DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST 2020

Suggestion: Visit Wölffer’s Wine Stand in Sagaponack. They have 55 acres of estate vines with a private vineyard experience. The Taste of Fall Experience includes a small guided tour through the vines and a curated unique wine tasting paired with seasonal small bites. The Private Pergola Experience includes a tour, pergola table reservation with small plates, wine tasting and special wine library bottle! Both experiences are offered for up to 10 guests. Reservations are strongly suggested.

If you’ve worked up a larger appetite, Townline BBQ is right down the road. A 30-second Uber or a 5-minute walk and you’ll avail yourself of homestyle barbeque in no time. Snack on a pulled pork sandwich with slaw and pickles, and buffalo fries loaded with Townline honey hot wing sauce and blue cheese. Southern-inspired sides, house-made sauces and warm whiskeys are sure to keep everyone happy. Not that whiskey and wine always mix, but who am I to say?

Suggestion: Walk along the waterfront in Greenport then make your way to Lucharitos at 199 Main Street for a modern take on authentic Mexican dishes. Tequila is without a doubt the drink of choice, with over 50 different kinds in rotation at a given time. Drink it straight if you’re feeling brave, or pair it with the fresh fruit juiced pureed daily for specialty margs. Nosh on a mix of tacos like the picadillo, al pastor and coconut shrimp, and don’t forget the dip-sized queso to bring it all together in cheesy goodness.

Montauk Off-season: Contrary to what folks might think, Montauk has a lively restaurant scene, certainly until the end of the year. While Harvest on Fort Pond usually closes for a month or so around February, their calamari salad is addictive as is the rigatoni veal Bolognese, which is lighter than a traditional Bolognese. Check out their seafood bruschetta, too. Downtown’s Shagwong Tavern has a respectable fish ’n chips, and Inlet Seafood boasts killer sushi. The Point remains solid for great for burgers and sports games. Bring your wallet for Scarpetta at Gurney’s, but it’s worth every cent.

In the ongoing battle of who serves the best lobster roll, I encourage you to try a lobster roll from any of the following solid operations: Canal Café or Oakland’s in Hampton Bays; Claudio’s in Greenport; Southold Fish Market; Mattituck’s Love Lane Kitchen; The Dock House or Harbor Market in Sag Harbor; The Seafood Shop in Wainscott; East Hampton’s Bostwick’s Chowder House; LUNCH aka the Lobster Roll or The Clam Bar in Napeague. N.B. Get to some of these spots soon, as some may shutter for the off-season!

This Just In: Order the Thanksgiving feast from Art of Eating Caterers by November 9thand receive 15% off! (Use code “Thankful.”)