Hamptons Celebrities React to Presidential Election

On the morning of Saturday, November 7, the 2020 Presidential Election was called by all the major news outlets, with former Vice President Joe Biden being projected as the new President-elect of the United States. Hamptons celebs quickly took to social media and television to congratulate him:

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin made what will likely be his final appearance on Saturday Night Live as President Donald Trump, tweeting, “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”

Christie Brinkley wrote on Instagram, “Let Justice Equality Love And Freedom Ring! We have a new Potus President Joe Biden And we’re making history with our first woman of Color as our Vice president Kamala Harris. I feel so proud ! It’s a brand new era let’s make it the most compassionate and beautiful one ever! Congratulations America.”

Amagansett’s Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk joined a motorcade in West Hollywood to celebrate Biden’s projected win.

Water Mill superstar Jennifer Lopez shared on Instagram, “#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!”

“Congratulations VP Joe Biden and sen Kamala Harris. Good luck. Best wishes,” East Hampton’s Martha Stewart tweeted.

Fellow East Hampton foodie Ina Garten wrote on Instagram, “”Congratulation to the next President and First Lady of the United States!!”