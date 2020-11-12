Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Like the Hamptons International Film Festival and North Fork TV Festival before it, the Latino Film Festival comes to 2020 a little differently than in past years. Now in its 17th year, the festival, curated by Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island (OLA), brings exciting Spanish-language films to East End cultural institutions, both in-person and online, this weekend.

The Latino Film Festival kicks off on Friday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m. with a screening of Chilean director Pablo Larraín’s No at Parrish Art Museum. An Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Film and winner of 13 international awards, No depicts a landmark vote in Chile in 1988, when international pressure forced military dictator Augusto Pinochet to call an election to determine whether or not his citizens wanted him to rule for another eight years. Opposition leaders for the no vote persuaded a brash young advertising executive, Rene Saavedra (Gael Garcia Bernal), to spearhead their campaign. Against all odds, with scant resources and under scrutiny from the despot’s minions, Saavedra and his team devised an audacious plan to win the election and set Chile free.

“I am delighted to continue our partnership with OLA with this timely film, and to be able to welcome our Spanish-speaking community into the museum,” states Corinne Erni, Parrish Art Museum Curator of Special Projects. “It is particularly important in trying times like these to be a trusted center for cultural engagement and to celebrate our region’s diverse cultural heritage.”

The on-site Water Mill event begins with a reception, followed by the screening at 6 p.m. Admission is $20. The film can also be streamed from Friday, November 13 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, November 15 at 6 p.m. Virtual tickets are $15. Visit parrishart.org for tickets and more information.

On Saturday, November 14 the festival continues with a beloved family film, Pixar’s Inside Out, now in Spanish with English subtitles. Guild Hall hosts the virtual scheduled screening at noon.

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for protagonist Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions—Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness. Although Joy, Riley’s dominant emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

“We strive to create accessible cultural opportunities showcasing the rich diversity of the East End, and we welcome all who enjoy the arts,” says Guild Hall Artistic Director Josh Gladstone. “Our doors are always open to the Latino population of the East End, both literally and virtually—and our presentation of OLA’s 17th annual Latino Film Festival is just one of many ongoing efforts we share in striving towards inclusivity, with fun and high spirits for all.”

Online registration is free but required. Learn more at guildhall.org.

The Latino Film Festival concludes Saturday night at 7 p.m. with a screening of Santiago Caicedo’s lush, animated feature Virus Tropical at Sag Harbor Cinema and online. Based on the partially autobiographical work of renowned graphic novelist PowerPaola, the film tells the story of Paola, a teenager born into a not-so-conventional family, growing up between Ecuador and Colombia. With a unique feminine vision of the world, she will have to fight against prejudice and struggle for her independence while her universe is struck by a series of crises.

“We are delighted to partner with the 17th OLA Latino Film Festival of Long Island and very excited about this particular film, a highly original coming of age story, designed by a beloved Colombian/Ecuadorian artist and beautifully animated by Santiago Caicedo,” says the cinema’s Artistic Director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan. “We see this as the first of many collaborations with OLA Latino Film Festival and the beginning of a rich vein of programs inspired by the wealth of Latin American cinema.”

The screening will be preceded by two short films, Solo and Rocco, both made by Riverhead High School students who participated in the annual OLA Media Lab filmmaking and storytelling workshop series. Following Virus Tropical, guests will be treated to a riveting discussion between D’Agnolo Vallan and OLA Executive Director Minerva Perez. This program is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Visit sagharborcinema.org for tickets and more information.