PechaKucha Night Hamptons Is Back at Parrish Art Museum

PechaKucha Night Hamptons, one of the East End’s most entertaining experiences, is returning to the Parrish Art Museum for another unforgettable night. Featuring speakers giving rapid-fire presentations about living creatively on the East End, PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 31, on Friday, November 20, will for the first time be presented live-streamed as well as in the museum.

“I’m thrilled that the Parrish Art Museum continues to provide this great public platform for creative people on the East End to share their passions,” said Jennifer Duque, Head of Museum Experiences.

The speakers, who will show 20 images for 20 seconds in compelling 6-minute-and-40-second-long presentations, include artists Irina Alimanestianu, Jody Cukier and Jeremy Grosvenor; health care specialist Sara Cohen; and photographers Tria Giovan and John Madere.

Irina Alimanestianu’s abstract paintings are a sensory reading of the environment, its past and present, and its vibrational tones that surround and compel her. The artist was raised in New York, Switzerland, and France, and spent a substantial portion of her adult life between New York and Venice, California.

Sarah Cohen, trained as a physical therapist, launched the Center for Parkinson’s Disease at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital in 2017. She lives and works on the East End.

Jody Cukier creates sculptures and abstract assemblies from seashells and marine-life fragments, then photographs them to produce archival pigment prints. The works celebrate the texture, shape and sheer wonder of the design elements found in nature.

New York–based photographer Tria Giovan explores diverse subjects that have included long term projects on New York’s Lower East Side, the Virgin Islands, Rhode Island, Cuba, Sagaponack and her own Sag Harbor backyard.

Artist Jeremy Grosvenor studied in the periphery of Dusan Makajev and Majorie Keller. His work has been shown at the Hawaii International Film Festival, Millennium Film Archive, Anthropology Film Archives, and It Doesn’t Not Work. Grosvenor currently lives and works in Sagaponack.

John Madere seeks the unique human moments that animate his photographs of compelling subjects from over 50 countries. Madere has won photography awards from The Art Directors Club, the AR 100 Show, The Mead Show, The ARC Awards, Graphis, and American Photography.

PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 31 is Friday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at the Parrish Art Museum Lichtenstein Theater and streamed online. Seating in the theater is limited with socially distanced seating. Registration is required and opens November 11 at parrishart.org. Cost is $20/$10 for Parrish Members. Live-stream is free, donations welcome.