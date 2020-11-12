Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: November 13–19, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With the weather getting nippier, it’s natural to want to stay home where it’s warm, even when you live in a place as stunning as the East End. If you plan to stay in this week, consider spending some of that time at these exciting virtual events—including a virtual production of Moby Dick, a Nancy Atlas concert and more!

Death Comes for Us All

Friday, November 13, 6 p.m.

Victorians had a different attitude about death than we do in the 21st century. People died at home surrounded by loved ones, families had picnics in cemeteries on Sundays, took photos with the deceased made jewelry from their hair. In this eerie Friday the 13th program, historian Kathy Wilson explores the Victorians’ fascination with death and the culture they developed to memorialize the dead. Registration is free but required. 631-324-0222 ext.3, easthamptonlibrary.org

Netflix: From Streaming to the Oscars

Friday, November 13, 7 p.m.

From DVD rentals by mail to the creation of original programming, Netflix has rewritten the rules of the media business—and it looks as if its original movies are poised to upend the film industry. Learn about the streaming platform’s fascinating evolution with Brian Rose in this eye-opening Zoom class, presented by the East End libraries. Registration is free but required. 631-288-3335 ext.4, westhamptonlibrary.net

The Friday Night Hustle: Episode One

Friday, November 13, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this series is a weekly celebration of some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians and helps to support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Tickets are $10–$300. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. nancyatlas.com

OLA Film Festival: Inside Out

Saturday, November 14, Noon

Join Guild Hall for a virtual screening of the classic Pixar film in Spanish with English subtitles. Registration is free but required. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

WHBAC Arts Academy Fall Music Festival

Saturday, November 14, 6 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for the first-ever Arts Academy Music Festival, a livestream event featuring performances by WHBPAC fall classes—UpBeat, Rockband 101, Emerging Voices, Singer Songwriting Circle and SING! whbpac.org

Girls Night In

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.

The annual Gurney’s Montauk Girls Night Out party, benefiting Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, has transformed into a virtual Girls Night In Zoom party, featuring pink cocktail demonstrations, a live 50/50 raffle drawing, a dance demo, several live prize giveaways and a Wildest Pink Pajama contest. Tickets are $25–$100. 631-726-8715, luciasangels.org

Musicivic Baroque

Sunday, November 15, 3 p.m.

Musicivic Baroque presents a program of ensemble music from the Baroque Era performed on historically accurate instruments. twinforksmusicivic.org

Broadway Café: Oklahoma!

Monday, November 16, 5 p.m.

East End Libraries present a fun and interesting romp through classic Broadway musicals complete with music, sing-a-longs, backstage stories and more with Valerie DiLorenzo. If you need assistance setting up Zoom, contact [email protected]. myrml.org

Virtual Holiday Appetizers with Your Instant Pot Demo

Monday, November 16, 7 p.m.

Make Holiday hosting a breeze with your Instant Pot! Join Chef Aidan live on the Hampton Bays Public Library Facebook page as he demonstrates how to make three easy, but impressive, appetizers—cocktail meatballs, queso dip and sticky chicken wings. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Literature Live: Moby Dick

Tuesday, November 17, 8 p.m.

Literature Live! returns with an online theatrical production of Herman Melville’s American classic Moby Dick. The cast features celebrated actor Harris Yulin; Broadway and stage stars Dan Domingues, Wonza Johnson, Nehal Joshi, John Kroft and Trent Saunders; and Bay Street’s Director of Education, Allen O’Reilly. Following this online premiere, the audience is invited to “raise a cup of ale” alongside the production’s cast and crew as part of a talkback segment held via Zoom. Tickets are $20. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

