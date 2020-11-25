Top 7 Live Events on the East End: Thanksgiving Weekend 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of fun to be had on the East End this winter, with thrilling and enriching happenings nearly every day. This week’s top live events include a post-Thanksgiving hike, a designer tree auction and more!

Walk It Off Hike

Friday, November 27, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society the morning after Thanksgiving for a 1.5-mile hike around the beach of Northwest Harbor and learn about its colorful past as you enjoy views of Shelter Island, Cedar Point Park and Barcelona Neck. RSVP at [email protected]. ehtps.org

Sag Harbor Friday Night Lights

Fridays through December 18.

Every Friday night, Sag Harbor lights up with holiday fun for the whole family. On November 27 at 5 p.m., the Main Street holiday window displays will be unveiled, the Sag Harbor Stroll will commence with extended shopping hours, gifts with purchase and more. sagharborchamber.com

Designer Tree Auction

November 27 & 28, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

As part of Southampton History Museum’s Carriage House Holiday Shop, Rogers Mansion is hosting the 2nd annual Designer Tree Auction. Martha Stewart and many well-known designers are using their considerable talents to create tabletop holiday trees to benefit the museum’s free education programs. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Annual Holiday Market

November 27 & 28, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Join the Southampton Chamber of Commerce in celebrating Black Friday and Small Business Saturday by shopping handmade goods created by local artists, crafters and chefs. This event is held in the safety of the great outdoors, rain or shine. 78 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

SOFO’s Thanksgiving Celebration

Saturday, November 28, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum for a day nature walks for all ages. Email [email protected]g or call 631-537-9735 to register. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

Greenport Winter Wonderland Design Contest

November 27–January 1.

Enjoy the decorated windows and storefronts of participating Greenport businesses and vote for your favorite display. Voters—as well as Snow Globe Scavenger Hunt competitors—will be entered to win the Grand Prize Raffle Basket filled with gifts from Greenport merchants. Voting ends on New Year’s Eve with the winners announced on the first day of 2021. greenportvillage.com

Paul Koster Memorial Virtual 5K Run/Walk

Now through December 6.

Register to run or walk anytime, anywhere to help raise funds for the Paul Koster Memorial Benefit scholarship fund. All registrants will receive a free cup of Soup at Clamman Seafood Market, and more prizes can be won through raffle and 50/50 tickets. Registration is $30. events.elitefeats.com/koster20

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.